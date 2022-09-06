Russia bars entry to actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller

Russia announced Monday that it has banned entry to its territory to 25 Americans, including cultural personalities such as director Sean Penn and actor Ben Stiller, in response to US sanctions against Moscow.

The decision was made “in response to the Joe Biden administration’s increasingly extensive sanctions against Russian citizens,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Among those affected is actor and director Sean Penn, who traveled to kyiv at the end of June to express his support for Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, in the midst of the Russian offensive in the country.

Also on the list are actor Ben Stiller, known for his work on “Zoolander”, who also visited the Ukrainian capital in June, and personalities from the world of politics and the administration of US President Joe Biden.

“The hostile actions of the US authorities, that continue to take a Russophobic stance, destroy bilateral ties and intensify the confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be firmly repelled,” the Russian diplomacy said in the statement.

At the end of June, Russia announced that it was barring Joe Biden’s wife and daughter from entering its territory, after Washington sanction to relatives of Vladimir Putin, like his two daughters, in addition to the president himself. Biden also cannot enter Russia.