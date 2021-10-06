Russia beats Tom Cruise and makes the first film in Space

Russia beats the US in a new space battle: the cinematic one. Today (October 5) a small Russian crew, including actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko, left for the International Space Station to shoot “Challenge”, the first film shot entirely in Space. With this adventure, they beat Tom Cruise and the American director Doung Liman, who in 2020 announced they were working together on a project in Space, in collaboration with NASA.

(From left) actress Yulia Peresild, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and producer Klim Shipenko (credit: @roscosmos via Twitter)

There Russia beats the USA in a new space battle. This time, however, what is at stake is not the conquest of the lunar soil, but that of a movie set. Today (October 5), at the crack of dawn, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko, left Kazakhstan for the International Space Station to shoot Challenge, the first feature film shot in space. With this feat, the Russian group has beaten the time Tom Cruise and American director Doung Liman, who in 2020 announced they were working together on a “space” film, in collaboration with NASA. It will then be the Russia (and not America) there first nation to carry out a zero gravity project.

Russian crew flies into space for “Challenge”

On board the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, the small Russian crew took off in the direction of International Space Station to make the shooting of Challenge. For the‘actress Peresild and the Shipenko manufacturer this is the first experience in zero gravity and together they will pass 12 days in space before returning to Earth on October 16th. The two were selected after winning a competition opened last November by the Russian space agency Roscomos. Both were adequately prepared before their trip to space: training flights in zero gravity, spin and vibration tests, parachute training. In addition to Peresild and Shipenko, there will also be gods aboard the ship cosmonauts who, thanks to their knowledge, will assist the film crew in filming.

What will “Challenge”, the first film shot in space, be about

Challange (which means challenge) will tell the story of a surgeon which will face the difficult challenge of operate on the space soil a sick cosmonaut because his health conditions prevent him from returning to earth to be treated.

Russia beats the US of Tom Cruise

With its lunar expedition, the Russia beat the time USA. In fact, in 2020 Tom Cruise and the director American Doug Liman they had revealed that they were working together on a film to be made in space. The first, as reported Deadline, in the role of producer (and not as an actor) and the second director. The project is still untitled and has no release date. Safe is instead cooperation of the NASA And Elon Musk with his SpaceX.