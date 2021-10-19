Russia beats Tom Cruise

First film in space: in 2021 it is reality. The Russian superpower also won this podium with the production of a film, shot entirely in space.

Challenge, in name and in fact, is the title that has been provisionally chosen for the film. Russia has beaten the United States, which was working on the same film experimentation. Nasa, Hollywood and Elon Musk’s Space X had spread the news, which in 2020 were working to shoot the first film in space with the absolute protagonist of Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise.

First film in space: what will Challenge be about?

The Challenge, the first film in space, is a superproduction that has seen the collaboration of three major companies: Roscosmos, the Russian national company that designs space flights, Channel One, the first Russian TV channel and the production studio Yellow, Black and White.

During the morning of October 17, at 6:36 am, Italian time, they returned: theactress Yulia Peresild, 37 years old, and the director Klim Shipenko, 38 years old, which took off on 5 October from the Russian cosmodrome of Baikonur, in Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz Ms-19.

Not much is officially known about the work that should be called Challenge. Filming lasted 12 days in space. The plot is very simple: it is the story of a surgeon forced to reach the space station to subject an astronaut to a delicate and urgent intervention. The film features the Russian actress, director and professional astronaut Oleg Novitski.

The project, in addition to aiming at the Russian supremacy in space, aims to educate and raise awareness among Russian citizens about past glories of domestic enterprises.

Space is where we have become pioneers, where despite everything we hold a fairly firm position. Missions of this kind, which help promote our businesses and space exploration in general, are important to the country.

Putin’s spokesman said, Dimitry Peskov.

First film in space: all the difficulties of the enterprise

Peresild and Shipenko returned to earth on October 17 together with cosmonaut Novitsky which ended its mission after more than 6 months on the International Space Station.

The actress who had stated how much during a conference the months of preparation had been difficult and psychologically, physically and emotionally stressful, she now appeared in good health. Indeed, he reported to be a little sad for finishing this quest‘adventure. For the actress and producer this is the first experience in zero gravity. The two were selected after winning a competition opened last November byRussian Space Agency Roscomos.

Not being professionals, on October 15, they found themselves having to deal with a big problem. As reported by the BBC, the ISS leaned over due to a problem with the engines, causing an abrupt interruption of filming that forced the actress to a stop for half an hour.

First film in space: the eternal Russia-US feud

Sputnik, Laika, Gagarin, Tereshkova and The Challenge. They are all Russian space primates: the first satellite, the first dog, the first man, the first woman and today also the first movie in space.

Russia and the US seem to chase each other in space in a continuous challenge. Already on October 4, 1957, the Russian Sputnik became the first artificial satellite to be sent into orbit around the earth, but it was the American Neil Armstrong the first man to set foot on the moon with Apollo 11, on July 21, 1969.

In 2021, Russia, with its cinematic lunar expedition, beat the US of Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman who were committed to a project that saw them together in space with a budget of 200 million dollars.

Will the choice of the Russians over the title, Challenge, be a provocation?

Read also: The genius of Elon Musk between madness, science fiction and innovation