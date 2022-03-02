Russia begins bombing in Kiev and rages on Kharkov

The Russian army today began shelling the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, whose tv tower was hit by a missile, although the worst part was taken by the second city of this nation, Kharkov, where Russian artillery hit the largest square in the country.

“No one can come to our land and tell us that it is not our home. Kiev is our home,” Ruslán Stefanchuk, the president of the Verkhovna Rada, told Efe today during an interview in the parliament’s air-raid shelter.

The attack on Kiev, a bombardment that the Russian Ministry of Defense warned in advance, took place after the alarm was sounded by the publication of images of a gigantic convoy with Russian tanks dangerously approaching the city.

First goal, the tv tower

“Putin’s Nazis just bombed the tv tower“Antón Geráschenko, adviser to the Ministry of the Interior, wrote on his Telegram channel.

One missile hit the same tower and another landed near a nearby subway station, hits that damaged the electrical substation that powers the building and the hardware of the facility itself.

As a result, five bystanders died and another five people were injured, according to preliminary data.

Several television channels stopped broadcasting immediately, as Efe was able to verify.

The authorities highlighted that the tower is located in the territory of Babi Yar, scene of one of the biggest crimes committed by the Nazis during World War II.

“On September 29-30, 1941, the Nazis killed about 33,000 Jews here. Eighty years later the Russian Nazis attack this same land to exterminate the Ukrainians. Wicked and savage,” Gerashchenko denounced.

Shortly before, Russia had warned the Kievites of imminent bombings on their city, which had not experienced something like this since the Nazi invasion in 1941, and ordered those who lived near the relay nodes to leave their homes.

Subsequently, the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschkó, ​​recommended that his fellow citizens spend the night in air-raid shelters.

A general at the head of the defense of Kiev

In anticipation of a Russian assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed a general, Nikolai Zhirnov, as head of the Kiev military administration.

“The defense of the capital is above all else. We must prevent the enemy from gaining access to our capital,” he explained.

He stressed that at this time Kiev and Kharkov are the priorities of the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, who uses “terror” to break the resistance of the Ukrainians.

“Advance towards our capital, just like towards Kharkiv. We will defend Kiev and we will defend the state. Kiev is the heart of the city. And it must beat. And it will continue to beat for life to win,” he said.

As the hours progressed, security measures and defense lines were reinforced in Kiev. The trucks deposited sand in several strategic places to make sandbags, which already cover the doors and windows of the main government buildings.

Military groups set up checkpoints with anti-tank barriers, one of them in the Plaza de la Independencia (Maidan).

And it is that, according to satellite images from Maxar Technologies, the Russian convoy reaches 64 kilometers in length, consists of armored cars, artillery pieces and other vehicles, and on Monday it was about 30 kilometers from the center of the capital.

Join the European Union now

For all these reasons, the president of the Rada assured that joining the European Union “is very important now” that the country is at war, although “the Government, the Parliament and the banking system continue to function.”

“It would also be a big step for the world. The Ukrainian people are fighting for European values. I don’t know if there is another country that has shed so much blood in its aspiration to be a member of the EU,” he argued.

He recalled that 67% of Ukrainians want their country to join the Twenty-seven as a member.

“I hope that the European Parliaments help us to enter. I have spoken with many presidents of Parliaments and they tell me that they are with us. We are prepared. Now it is their decision,” he said.

Stefanchuk admitted that the situation “is not easy” and, in fact, highlighted that on Tuesday he had descended seven times to the basement of the Legislative.

“There goes the eighth!” he pointed, before we descended to the shelter.

Harassment with Kharkov

Kiev may be the ultimate target of the enemy’s military campaign, but Kharkiv is now taking almost every hit from the Russian war machine.

In the most serious attack against civilians since the beginning of the invasion, a projectile hit this morning in front of the regional government building.

In the images released, it is seen how the shell hit several cars that were circulating or were parked in the square, killing ten people and causing 35 injuries.

“We have woken up in a new reality. The center of Kharkov, the largest square in Europe, the object of an attack. Horrible!” Stefanchuk explained.

He recalled that Kharkov is a university city, where the majority of its population speaks Russian, even if they feel Ukrainian.

“I don’t understand. What are they doing with Kharkov?” he wondered.