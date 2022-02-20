Russia Begins Nuclear Missile Drills Amid Ukraine Tensions

Led by President Vladimir Putin, the Russian military carried out activities with ballistic and cruise units at a time when tensions over the conflict with Ukraine are increasing. These events, developed in Belarus, generate tension in the West and the US Defense Minister predicted that the Moscow militias are preparing for an invasion. Meanwhile, the tension is heightened in Donbass, where two Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

This Saturday, Russian military units carried out exercises with ballistic and cruise missiles in Belarus as part of a program that will end on Sunday. With President Vladimir Putin directing through screens and his Belarusian namesake Aleksandr Lukashenko watching from a “situation center”, this act triggers alarms in the West amid the conflict with Ukraine.

Units of the Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Forces, and the Black Sea and Northern fleets participated in the tests. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov warned that the Russian head of state would not comment.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, these previously planned activities are aimed at checking the readiness of the military leadership, launch units and crews of missile carriers. They will also serve to check the reliability of strategic nuclear and conventional weapons.

Russia continues its military build-up and exercises while urging NATO to drop its desire to bring Ukraine, Georgia and other former Soviet Union countries into the alliance. This is Moscow’s biggest claim to lower tension, although Western nations have rejected this request.

Members of the Joint Demarcation Line Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center examine a crater from an artillery shell that landed near a school in Vrubivka. Lugansk, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. © AP / Vadim Ghirda

The tension is accentuated in the Donbass

For the third day, in the separatist region of Donbass, in this Ukrainian, attacks with heavy weapons continue. Both sides have accused each other of targeting the population on both sides of the line of separation of forces and of using weapons banned by the Minsk Peace Agreements.

The Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation press center reported that at least two Ukrainian soldiers died on the day of shrapnel wounds and that four others were wounded in attacks by separatist forces. Another civilian was injured on the other side of the front.

Ukraine denied this Saturday that it was planning a military offensive against pro-Russian militias in the east of the country. For their part, the separatist leaders announced that they will begin the general mobilization of all men of legal age.









Meanwhile, Russia’s FSB security service alleged that two Ukrainian shells landed on Russian territory, one hitting Rostov. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denied the facts and denounced that they are falsified images. “The purpose of these provocations, of course, will be to accuse Ukraine of further escalation,” he said.

In the last hours, the pro-Russian separatists of Donetsk and Lushank accused the Ukrainian forces of making a military mobilization, after which an evacuation of women and children towards Russia began. However, Kiev denied these intentions and argued that it is all part of the Russian plan to generate a valid pretext to start an invasion.

Alarms lit in the West

After Vladimir Putin launched exercises of the strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday, the United States insisted that Russia’s will is to carry out an invasion of Ukraine in the coming days.

US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said Russian troops are “unrolling and preparing” at the edge of the border to advance on their former Soviet neighbor.

During his trip to Lithuania, a country that has also been alert about the tension in the region, Austin said that “they hope that Putin will move away from the edge of the conflict” and clarified that an operation on Ukraine was not yet inevitable.

The official said that the nuclear exercises revive the concern in defense systems around the world, since Russia centered a large accumulation of units around Ukraine and there was a risk of “an accident or a mistake”.

Last Friday, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, assured that the Ukrainian capital is the objective of Russia, but ruled out that Putin is capable of evaluating the use of nuclear weapons.

Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, clarified that the maneuvers of nuclear forces should not alarm the West since it is a “fairly regular” training and that it was reported to various countries through different channels.

With EFE and Reuters