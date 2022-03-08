Russia: Biden and European leaders will continue to pressure Putin with sanctions but no agreement on oil | International

The allies have decided to keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin through sanctions. And they have done so despite the turbulence that these sanctions generate in their own economies and the differences that arise from a crucial issue such as the veto on Russian oil imports. An especially harmful issue for Europeans, much more dependent on these imports, than for Americans. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, held a video call on Monday with the leaders of France, Emmanuel Macron; Germany, Olaf Scholz; and the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, in which they shared their “determination to continue raising costs” against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, according to the summary made public by the White House, which stated that it is an “unjustified and unprovoked.”

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky on March 5. Photo: PRESIDENCY OF UKRAINE | Video: Reuters

On the twelfth day of aggression, in which photos of dead civilians trying to flee Russian bombs have stunned half the world, the leaders also underlined their commitment to continue providing economic, humanitarian and security aid to Ukraine. The question is how all this support will materialize.

The United States Congress will promote a bipartisan vote to ban crude oil imports from Russia and Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured on Sunday that Western countries are intensely negotiating this measure in order to toughen the response to Vladimir Putin . But Germany stressed on Monday that it does not plan to suspend purchases of Russian oil. Such a measure would further drive up energy costs, already at record highs before this war broke out.

The White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, responded this Monday in her daily press conference that “no decision has yet been made” on the Russian oil embargo and added that the implications on both sides of the Atlantic are not the same. . “Russian imports account for about a third of all Europe’s oil imports,” she noted. “In 2021, before the invasion, the United States imported about 700,000 barrels a day and the Europeans about 4.5 million barrels a day, so we are well aware that the implications would be very different for one and the other,” she stressed. .

