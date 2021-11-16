Russia blew a satellite into orbit. The debris has endangered the International Space Station

On Monday, Russia tested a missile to shoot down an old Soviet-era satellite still in orbit. The explosion generated thousands of debris that forced astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) to occupy the Dragon and Soyuz spacecraft for safety.

The debris could remain in orbit for decades and pose a risk to spaceflight activities and for the functionality of the other satellites.

Russian anti-satellite test and thousands of new debris in space



The test served to test an anti-satellite direct ascension missile (DA-ASAT) that hit the surveillance satellite called Kosmos 1408, launched in 1982.

The impact produced more than 1,500 detectable debris which, according to US Space Command, they will likely generate hundreds of thousands of smaller debris. This space junk will remain in orbit for years and potentially decades, contaminating Earth’s already saturated orbit and putting future space activities at risk.

The sudden cloud of fragments forced the seven crew members of the International Space Station – four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one ESA astronaut – to take refuge in the SpaceX Dragon and Soyuz spacecraft. The Dragon has the ability to disengage from the space station and return astronauts to Earth in an emergency.

The astronauts remained in the spacecraft for about two hours, that is, for the time needed to repair themselves in the two passages of the station most at risk of running into the fragments.

However, NASA has reported that the ISS continues to pass through or near the debris cloud every 90 minutes.

Russia is no stranger to similar tests, but it is the first time an object in Earth’s orbit has been hit. Starting in 2017, Russia has been testing anti-satellite weapons, divided into co-orbital ASAT, then attacking directly from space, or DA-ASAT, ascending missiles directed to low Earth orbit tested three faces in 2020 .

In March 2018, Putin also announced the development of a ground laser to target satellites in orbit called the “combat laser system”.

NASA: “It’s inconceivable”



Referring to the debris caused by the Russian weapon, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said: “Needless to say, I am outraged. It is inconceivable. It is amazing that the Russian government did this test and threatened not only the international astronauts, but their cosmonauts who are aboard the station, as well as the three people on the Chinese space station.. “

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the test clearly demonstrated how Russia is “willing to endanger the exploration and use of outer space by all nations through its reckless and irresponsible behavior. “

Space garbage trucks will be needed sooner or later



According to Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysic, the explosion of the Kosmos 1408 satellite probably increased the number of debris in low earth orbit by 10% which extends from about 200 km to about 2,000 km of altitude.

At the speed at which debris travels, the astrophysicist explained that it would instantly pulverize a satellite and destroy it completely.

McDowell said it’s not a sizable increase, but it’s still worrying given that “We have a problem with space junk. So you don’t have to deliberately create more.“

The interactive map of space debris in orbit

The number of space accidents caused by debris is on the rise and McDowell said that tracking the fragments can help avoid collisions, but eventually, some of them will need to be removed.

“At some point we’re going to have to have some space garbage trucks going up to pick up some of this stuff“, he said. “It will be expensive. The technology is almost there, the money is not. But I think we have to get there“.

McDowell’s concerns also tie into increased commercial space activity that has brought thousands of new satellites into orbit and that in the next few years it will add another 100,000 approximately.

“Commercial activity was not properly regulated” he said. It deals with “mostly Americans and Europeans, but China is also starting to have a real commercial space sector. It’s a bit of a wild west out there.“