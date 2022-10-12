Russia bombs a market in Ukraine

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant lost power for the second time in five days and had to resort to generators, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement. Tweet.

Grossi described it as “a deeply worrying development”.

“Our team at the #Zaporijia nuclear power plant informed me this morning that the plant has lost all its external power for the second time in five days,” he said.

“Its backup diesel generators are now providing electricity for its nuclear safety and security functions. This repeated loss of external power from the #ZNPP is a deeply concerning development and underscores the urgent need for a nuclear safety protection zone and security around the site.

Ukraine’s state nuclear power company, Energoatom, confirmed in a statement on Telegram that the plant ran out of power from the generator, which it blamed on a rocket attack on a nearby substation. Energoatom accused the Russian forces occupying the facility of refusing to allow it to refuel the generators.

“This morning, October 12, at 08:59, the ‘Dniprovska’ substation in the Dnipropetrovsk region was damaged as a result of a rocket attack by Russian troops,” the company said.

“As a result, the 750 kV communication line of ZNPP — Dniprovska — was accidentally disconnected. As a result, the Zaporizhia NPP was completely without power,” it added.

“The diesel generators turned on automatically. Energoatom prepared and sent another batch of diesel to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. However, as of 10:00 a.m., the Russian side does not allow the passage of the company’s vehicle convoy” .

This Tuesday, Grossi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to defend a “protected zone” around the plant.

“We can’t afford to lose any more time. The stakes are high,” he said. “We must do everything in our power to help ensure that a nuclear accident does not occur during this tragic conflict, as it could cause even more hardship and suffering in Ukraine and beyond.”