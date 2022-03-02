Russia claims to have taken “full control” of the Ukrainian city of Kherson

The Russian government has assured this Wednesday that its forces have taken “total control” of the Ukrainian city of Kherson (south), within the framework of the invasion that began on February 24 by order of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

“Units of the Russian Armed Forces have taken full control of the capital of Kherson province,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

“Civilian infrastructure and facilities to support the population and urban transport are operating normally. The city is not experiencing a shortage of food or essential goods,” he added, hours after Ukrainian media reported an intensification of fighting in area.

He also stressed that there are “negotiations” underway between the military and municipal and provincial authorities to ensure that essential infrastructure continues to function and guarantee the safety of the population of Kherson.

Hours before Konashenkov’s announcement, the mayor of Kherson, Igor Kolyhav, had confirmed that Russian troops had taken the city’s river port and railway station, where about 280,000 people live, without the Ukrainian government knowing. pronounce on it.

Along these lines, the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense stressed that the forces of the self-proclaimed republic of Lugansk — whose independence was recognized by Russia last week — have maintained their “successful” offensives and have taken Starobelsk and Svatovo, while that the Russian Army has also acquired Tokmak and Vasilievka.

Konashenkov has also pointed out that, since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian Army has disabled more than 1,500 Ukrainian military infrastructure targets, including 51 command and communications posts and 38 anti-aircraft missile systems.

On the other hand, it has reported that 47 aircraft on the ground and eleven aircraft in flight have been destroyed, as well as 472 battle tanks and armored vehicles, 62 rocket launchers, 206 artillery and mortar pieces, 336 military vehicles and 46 drones.