Russia close to Qatar, Sweden misstep with Ibra on the pitch | News

Karpin’s national team beat Cyprus 6-0, the Swedes were defeated 2-0 away

There Russia sees ever closer the goal of 2022 World Cup in Qatar: thanks to the victory 6-0 over Cyprus, the Karpin national team consolidates the first place in group H. Bad fall instead of Sweden that despite the presence of Ibrahimovic on the pitch for 90 minutes, he loses 2-0 in the house of the Georgia already deleted. Now the Scandinavians risk the primacy in the group. The dream of the North Macedonia, winner 5-0 in Armenia.

GROUP A

The unpretentious challenge between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg ends 1-3, both already abundantly eliminated. The national team of the blue coach Gianni De Biasi, with one man less from the 22nd minute for the red headed to Mutallimov, thus closes the very last in the group with only one point.

GROUP B

Bad misstep of Sweden who falls 2-0 at the home of Georgia already eliminated and thus jeopardizes the first place in the group. Despite the starter presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for all 90 minutes of the match, it is Kvaratskhelia with a brace in the second half (61 ‘and 78’) who steals the show from the AC Milan striker and gets the Scandinavians in trouble.

GROUP H

Russia put a foot and a half in Qatar thanks to the exaggerated 6-0 victory against Cyprus, last in the group with just five points. On the other hand, the Russian national team jumped to 22 and consolidated the first place: at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Erokhin’s goal after just four minutes was enough to put the game on the right track for Russia. Then the hosts administer against the modest opponent and at the start of the second half place the decisive one-two within a minute: Smolov and Mostovoy between 55 ‘and 56’ sign the trio, before spreading with Sutormin at 62 ‘, Zabolotny at 82’ and again Erokhin at 87 ‘.

GROUP J

The world dream of North Macedonia continues while Armenia is officially out of the race for second place in the group dominated by Germany: in Yerevan the direct clash even ends 5-0 in favor of the Macedonians, who close the practice already in the first half with the former Palermitan Trajkovski on 22 ‘and Bardhi on 36’. Then Bardhi signs his own hat-trick at 66 ‘and 90’, in the middle of Ristovski’s four-of-a-kind.