Russia closes the gas taps, liquid methane ships return from Asia

The flow of gas pipelines carrying gas from Russia to Europe has been eliminated. However, record prices are attracting ships with liquid methane again and a fleet of them is even coming to “rescue” from the United States.

After months of absence, the container ships are returning to Europe loaded with liquid methane gas. Extreme prices and large Asian reserves are leading suppliers to reconnect with the Old Continent which, instead of methane, is in desperate need and is willing to spend record amounts. A change of scenery precisely in the days when Russia eliminated the flow of gas in the Polish section, further aggravating the European energy crisis.

There is no charity: you go to the highest bidder

After having opted for the Asian route, attracted by a market in sharp recovery and high prices, the ships carrying liquid methane are starting to return to Europe. To say this are several international newspapers, including the Financial Times: the ships of “LNG” are returning to Europe after almost a year of deliveries in China, Japan and South Korea. Why? Gas prices in Europe are now much higher than in Asia (indeed historical records) and, another important element, unlike the Old Continent, the eastern nations have completely filled their stocks.

In other words, LPG ships had served Asia in recent months thanks to higher prices and long-term supply contracts but now those same countries are “fed up” with it. By contrast, Europe had not had such tight methane reserves for over a decade and is desperately trying to replenish them to make it through the winter.

The cavalry comes from the USA

On the evening of Wednesday, December 22, Bloomberg announced that a “fleet” of US cargo ships appeared to be headed for Europe carrying about one and a half million cubic meters of natural gas. To be precise, there would be ten ships headed for the Old Continent, with another twenty potentially ready to cross the Atlantic. Also in this case it is not a question of charity: the price of natural gas in Northern Europe (reference ports for the market) is decidedly higher than that recorded in Asia and even fourteen times higher than the US price. In short, the energy crisis is an entirely European affair which, once again, has to rely on the United States to save itself from a decidedly dangerous situation in terms of resources and storage.

Russia has turned off the taps

The “rescue” – however limited and temporary – of LNG ships comes at a critical stage in relations between Europe and Russia. The product of geopolitics is merciless: zeroing of the flow of gas from Russia through the Yamal pipeline (which also passes through Poland, Belarus and Ukraine). There is no more gas coming from the front door. This was the news that brought methane prices back to a record level. A dynamic that immediately triggers a domino effect on the wholesale natural gas market which, in fact, hit new records in the week before Christmas.

UPDATE: Russian natural gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline have dropped even further early on Sunday to just aa trickle (a huge drop compared to December 2020). The chart is flows at the Mallnow metering station on the Polish German border #EuropeanEnergyCrisis #Russia 🇷🇺 https://t.co/tBjYUj6JTj pic.twitter.com/vFDOBLfLdd – Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) December 19, 2021

In fact, in the auction for December 22, the Italian market recorded a price close to 184 euros per megawatt hour. For the same amount before December 10, less than 100 euros was spent. A year ago, in December 2020, the price was around 16 euros. Just to take this into account and make a proportion: the scale of the crisis is considerable and the arrival of LNG ships will be able to alleviate but not resolve this situation.