Russia closes the office of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle after Berlin’s ban on RT broadcasts

Russia’s reaction to Berlin’s ban on broadcasting came after 24 hours Russia Today in German for lack of a license. Moscow will sanction the German state officials involved in the decision: they will be banned from entering Russia. But not only that: the office in the capital of the German broadcaster has been closed Deutsche Welle as announced by the foreign ministry, quoted by the Tass news agency. For the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, the decision of the Berlin authorities was a “violation of free speech. We can only regret this decision ”.

Read Also Covid, WHO: “Truce in the EU, may herald the end of the pandemic”. Ema: “A second booster? To date insufficient evidence “

Germany’s television regulator yesterday banned broadcasts of the German-language channel of Russian state broadcaster RT because it does not have the necessary license. The broadcaster was blocked from the European satellite network on 22 December at the request of the German authorities, less than a week after it went on the air, but it was still available on the internet and via a mobile app. In response to the previous decision, RT DE had defined its “illegal” suspension is the result of political pressure from Berlinat a time of diplomatic tensions between Germany and Russia.

Read Also Jeff Bezos, a historic bridge in Rotterdam will be dismantled to allow the super yacht of the Amazon founder to pass

The broadcaster said it was based in Moscow and referred to a Serbian license for cable and satellite broadcasting, which RT says allows it to be broadcast in Germany. However, according to the regulator, the Berlin-based channel operator does not have a “legitimate permit under European law”. Launched in 2005 as “Russia Today,” RT has expanded with broadcasters and websites in languages ​​including English, French, Spanish and Arabic. She has been accused several times of making disinformation and pro-Kremlin propaganda.