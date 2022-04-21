Russia conducts test launch of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile

Moscow – Russia carried out a test launch on Wednesday with the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome and reached its destination 6,000 kilometers away in the Kurá range, on the Kamchatka peninsula.

The launch was broadcast on public television and presided over by the Russian president, Vladimir Putinwho in his speech took the opportunity to issue a warning to those who “try to threaten” his country.

According to Putin, the Sarmat “reliably guarantees the security of Russia from external threats and will make those who in the unbridled maelstrom of aggressive rhetoric try to threaten our country think twice”, alluding to the war in Russia. Ukraine and the sanctions applied by the West since the beginning of the conflict.

Putin stressed that the Sarmat “is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense”, in addition to having tactical-technical characteristics of the highest level.

“It has no analogues in the world and will not have them for a long time. Indeed, it is a unique weapon that will strengthen the military potential of our Armed Forces,” he said.

The Sarmat will enter service with the Russian strategic forces in the Siberian Krasnoyarsk region once the test program is complete, replacing the world’s most powerful silo-mounted missile, the RS-20B Voevoda, classified by NATO as SS- 18 or Satan.

“The Sarmat missile is the most powerful missile with the longest range in the world,” underlines the statement from the Ministry of Defense.

Putin unveiled the Sarmat on March 2, 2018, just before his re-election, during a controversial State of the Nation address.

He then warned the West that the Sarmat has a “practically unlimited range”, so the US anti-missile system “will have nothing to do”.