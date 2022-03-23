Russia contemplates using nuclear weapons

The press secretary of the Russian Government, Dmitry PeskovHe said on Tuesday that his country is contemplating the possibility of using nuclear weapons if it finds itself faced with an “existential threat.”

In an interview with the US channel CNN, Peskov replied that “if there is an existential threat, then it could be”, when asked under what circumstances the Kremlin would use its nuclear potential.

The possibility of unleashing a nuclear conflict that would lead to the Third World War is one of the most recurrent arguments of the US government to reject direct participation in the war in Ukraine.

Russia and the United States are the two countries with the largest nuclear arsenal, although they also have nuclear weapons seven other countries: China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea.

In his interview on CNN, Peskov also acknowledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has not yet achieved” any of his military objectives in Ukraine, although he assured that the military operation in the Slavic country is taking place “in strict compliance with the plans and goals fixed in advance.