Russia continues to bomb

Attacks by the Russian army on major cities in Ukraine continued between Sunday and Monday morning. There have been bombings and violence on the outskirts of Kiev, in Mariupol, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv. At 8 am Italian time, an evacuation of the remaining civilians in some large cities proposed by Russia was to begin, but Ukraine refused the offer after Russia made it clear that the refugees would be directed to Russia and Belarus.

Over the weekend, two local ceasefires were decided to allow the population of Mariupol and Volnovakha to leave the besieged cities, but the truces were violated by the Russians. On Sunday in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kiev, three people were killed by an artillery shell fired in a section of road used by civilians to leave the city.