Russia declares it could leave the International Space Station

Russia has suspended its cooperation with the European Space Agency in response to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.

Due It will no longer support the organization of space launches from the Kurú space base in French Guiana, it will withdraw 87 technicians and all the Agency’s launch personnel.

In addition, Vladimir Putin, president of the territory, also threatened to leave the International Space Agency, a space station that is located 400 kilometers from Earth.

Dimitri Rogozin, Russian space chief, spoke about this, who wrote on twitter the following: “The garbage, with which your talented entrepreneurs have polluted the near-Earth orbit, is produced exclusively by the engines of the Russian Progress MS cargo ships. If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled de-orbit and fall into the United States or…?”

The above was answered bluntly by the renowned businessman, Elon Musk, who shared the SpaceX logo as a response to the question the space chief asked.

Editorial NTN24.com