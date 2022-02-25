Russia declares that its goal is to demilitarize Ukraine, not occupy it › World › Granma

“They simply did not leave us the option to act in another way, it is a measure to which we were forced,” argued the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, after ordering a special military operation on the Ukrainian region of Donbas.

“The circumstances require us to take forceful and immediate actions. The people’s republics of Donbas have asked Russia for help; therefore, we act in accordance with Article 51, Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, and in compliance with the treaties of friendship and mutual assistance », he said, giving the green light to the operation.

He declared himself “frankly surprised” by the lack of response from the West to the alternatives for dialogue on security guarantees in Europe, which “did not advance one millimeter”, while Ukraine’s military harassment of the population of Donbas continued, and the increased aggressive policy against Russia, encouraged by NATO.

A report from the Russian Ministry of Defense announced this Thursday that its Armed Forces do not attack the civilian population, but rather “disable Ukraine’s military infrastructure with high-precision weapons”, since the objective, they have declared, is to demilitarize the nation, not occupy it.

Knowing that they are the main managers of the conflict, the allied governments of the West hastened to issue several packages of sanctions against Russia, although NATO stated that it would not deploy troops in Ukraine, as it is not a member country.

Cuba has declared the need to preserve international peace and security, in the face of the aggressive campaign against Russia by the United States and NATO, which has led to the current situation.