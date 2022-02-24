Russia defends war in Ukraine at UN

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya defended President Vladimir Putin’s decision to take military action in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

“The root of the current crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself, which for many years sabotaged its obligations under the (Minsk agreement),” Nebenzya said. She claimed that the Russian operation was aimed at protecting residents in pro-Moscow breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, “who for eight years have been in fear of bombing from Ukraine.”

Putin tells Ukrainian forces to lay down arms

In a speech delivered early Thursday on national television, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military action in Donbas, urging Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms and return home.

Putin warned that full responsibility for any possible bloodshed would fall on the conscience of the Ukrainian government and said he was confident the Russian military would do its duty, state news agencies RIA-Novosti and TASS reported.

The United States asks Russia to “return its troops” to the barracks

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to return his troops to Russia.

“Return your troops, your tanks, your planes to Russia!” the diplomat demanded. “Avoid the abyss before it’s too late,” she added.