Russia denies possible declaration of war on Ukraine on May 9 – Europe – International

The Ukrainian intelligence services believe that the Russians are preparing to “celebrate” the holiday of May 9, in which they commemorate the victory over the Nazis after World War II.in the devastated city of Mariupol, in southern Ukraine.

Moscow would have chosen the besieged port city for this celebration, instead of Donetsk, in the east of the country and capital of the pro-Russian region of the same name that has proclaimed itself sovereign, assured the General Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, according to the Ukrainian newspaper Pravda.

Ukrainian intelligence states that “Sergey Kirienko, deputy head of the Russian Presidential Administration and responsible for the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, has arrived in the devastated city of Mariupol.”

And “it is known that he was recently appointed by the Klemlin to be responsible for matters related to the ORDLO (the Russian-controlled Temporarily Occupied Territories of Donetsk and the Lugansk Region),” the sources quote.

The main task of the Vladimir Putin official is to prepare the “ceremonial celebrations” for May 9 in Mariupol, after abandoning the idea of ​​doing it in the occupied city of Donetsk. The acts would include a military parade.

According to the plans of the Russian Executive, Mariupol will now become the place of “celebrations and, for this purpose, the rubble, the bodies of the murdered civilians and the Russian unexploded ordnance are being removed from the central streets of the city” .

Russian propaganda media are preparing to broadcast stories on Russian television about the ‘joy’ with which local residents have welcomed the Russian occupation troops.

To this end, Vladimir Solovyov, a Klemlin propaganda official, and the head of the Donetsk occupation administration, Denis Pushylin, have visited Mariupol.

This city on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov and which is also part of Donetsk, has been the most devastated by Russian bombing since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

Mariúpol, which initially had a population of almost half a million inhabitants, has been practically razed to the ground by Russian attacks, whose troops say they have already gained control of the entire city, with the exception of the Azovstal steel plant.

The Ukrainian authorities point out that more than 10,000 inhabitants still remain in the ruins of the city without water, electricity or basic products and denounce that Moscow has blocked attempts to bring humanitarian aid to the area.

Russia denies the preparations

What attitude can one have towards the inconsistent positions of the negotiators? The attitude can only be negative. This does not instil confidence that this negotiating process can come to fruition.

The Kremlin denied this Wednesday in a categorical way that Russia will declare war on Ukraine or decree a general mobilization on the 9thwhen the country celebrates Victory Day over Nazi Germany.

“No, it’s nonsense,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, at his daily press conference in response to a question about Western publications suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin could take advantage of the event to declare war on Ukraine.

He also denied and also described as “nonsense” the speculations that on May 9 Russia could declare a general mobilization, a possibility that Ukrainian and Western experts point out in the face of the setbacks of the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Regarding the negotiations with Ukraine, he indicated that “it is difficult to establish a dynamic, rather the opposite.” “We have noted the lack of perseverance on the Ukrainian side at various levels.

Every day they change their position,” Peskov said. Asked about his reaction to the statement by the Secretary of the Council of Defense and National Security of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, that the only thing that kyiv will sign with Moscow is the Russian capitulation, the spokesman replied : “Negative”.

