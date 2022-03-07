Russia denounces Ukrainian forces for planning attack on nuclear facility | News

The Russian Ministry of Defense denounced this Sunday the Security Service of Ukraine and the armed assets of the Azov battalion for trying to blow up a reactor at a nuclear facility at the Institute of Physics and Technology in the city of Kharkov, this with the purpose of blame Moscow for the act.

“The nationalists have placed explosives in the reactor of the experimental nuclear facility, located at the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology (…) they are preparing a provocation with possible radioactive contamination in the area of ​​​​the city of Kharkov”, indicates the Russian Defense Ministry.

At the same time, the Russian authorities recalled that the Ukrainian government and the West manipulate the facts by blaming Moscow for alleged attacks against the population, “foreign journalists “document” the consequences of provocation to accuse the Russian Federation of creating a ecological catastrophe,” they added.

❗️@mod_russia: В ходе проведения специальной военной операции вскрыты факты экстренной зачистки киевским режимом следов реализуемой на Украине военно-биологической программы, финансируемой Минобороны США. Часть из них мы публикуем прямо сейчас: �� https://t.co/sd9Zqi6bHw pic.twitter.com/mWX5Rp5rEU — МИД России ���� (@MID_RF)

March 6, 2022





It should be noted that in the early hours of the morning, the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashénkov, denounced that after the military operation in defense of Donbas, documents were found that demonstrate the development of biological weapons components by Ukraine and with financing from the White House.

Konashénkov detailed that the Russian authorities received documentation that they were working with highly dangerous pathogens such as plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases.

This complaint exposes the United States and Ukraine of flagrantly violating the first article of the United Nations (UN) Convention on the prohibition of biological and toxic weapons.