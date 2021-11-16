Russia destroyed a satellite putting astronauts in orbit at risk

On Monday, November 15, Russia conducted a test with an anti-satellite weapon (ASAT), destroying a Russian satellite in orbit, putting the crews of the International Space Station (ISS) and the Chinese orbital station Tiangong at risk. The thousands of fragments produced by the impact will continue to orbit the Earth for years, increasing the problem of space debris around our planet that puts satellites and exploration activities with human beings at risk.

For the effects it may have, the Russian test has been described as “reckless” by the US Secretary of State, Anton J. Blinken, who added: “The test has so far produced over 1,500 fragments of debris in orbit detectable by our instruments, and it will likely produce hundreds of thousands of other orbital debris that are more difficult to track. According to some predictions based on similar events in the past, the fragments will remain in orbit for decades, posing a risk to astronauts and to institutional and commercial space activities in general.

The government of Russia has so far not officially commented on the incident, as often happens in the case of military activities, especially if conducted with experimental weapons.

Russian authorities issued a warning on Monday asking to keep airspace clear around the Plesetsk launch area, in Archangel’s Oblast, about 800 kilometers north of Moscow. From the same base in December 2020, Russia had conducted the launch of a missile designed to destroy enemy satellites. At the time, the test included only the launch of the ASAT, but not its use to destroy anything in orbit.

From the reconstructions circulating so far, Monday’s test would have been carried out in conjunction with the passage of Kosmos-1408, an old Russian spy satellite for some time unused, launched in 1982 and with a mass of almost 2 tons.

Here is the orbit of ISS (blue) compared to that of the Ikar No. 39L satellite (cover name Kosmos-1408) (magenta) and the part of the orbit where the crew have been warned of possible collisions with a debris field (red ). This shows Kosmos-1408 is a plausible candidate pic.twitter.com/oGJtQxWxkV – Jonathan McDowell (@ planet4589) November 15, 2021

The Russian missile hit the satellite and destroyed it, producing a cloud of thousands of debris. Having detected the Russian activity, NASA woke up its astronauts on the ISS in advance, asking them to get to safety inside the Crew Dragon transport capsule, docked at the Station and which in case of serious dangers can be used as a lifeboat. to leave the orbital base and return to Earth.

Before reaching Crew Dragon, the astronauts closed the hatches that separate the various modules that make up the ISS. The space debris travels at high speed and in the event of an impact could perforate the walls of the modules of the ISS, causing a loss of pressure and oxygen with serious consequences for astronauts.

In addition to three US astronauts, a Japanese and a Frenchman, there are also two Russian cosmonauts aboard the ISS, who live in the section of the station managed by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. At the direction of the command center in Russia, the two cosmonauts reached the Soyuz transport capsule, which as a Crew Dragon can be used as a lifeboat.

The @Space_Station crew is routinely performing operations according to the flight program. The orbit of the object, which forced the crew today to move into spacecraft according to standard procedures, has moved away from the ISS orbit. The station is in the green zone. pic.twitter.com/MVHVACSpmT – РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) November 15, 2021

The crew of the ISS remained on board the capsules for about two hours, between 6 and 10 in the morning (Italian time). Roscosmos later spread a message stating that the Station was safe and in an area not affected by the passage of debris. The agency, which carries out civilian activities, however, did not provide any other information and invited discussions with the Russian army.

In the hours following the destruction of Kosmos-1408, however, less optimistic analyzes and forecasts on the effects of the Russian ASAT circulated. NASA administrator Bill Nelson issued a very harsh statement: “I am outraged by such an irresponsible and destabilizing action. With its long history in space exploration with humans, it is unthinkable that Russia will endanger not only its US and international partners aboard the ISS, but also its own cosmonauts. “

Debris generated by the dangerous Russian ASAT test caused ISS astronauts and cosmonauts to undertake emergency procedures for safety. It’s unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only intl partner astronauts on the ISS but also their own cosmonauts. https://t.co/8VKJxon9mW – Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) November 15, 2021

In recent years, military tensions between the United States and Russia have certainly not been lacking, but both countries have so far kept their respective space agencies out of any dispute, favoring an essential collaboration to manage the ISS and the research activities that are carried out at edge, about 450 kilometers above our heads.

Nelson said he believed that the test conducted on Monday by Russia was carried out without notifying the managers of Roscosmos: “If any of them had known, they would have made themselves heard, given the risks for astronauts and cosmonauts on the Space Station.”

The debris cloud produced by the Russian test is the largest to have formed in orbit since 2007, when China launched its own missile to destroy one of its weather satellites. At the time, it was estimated that that test produced at least 2,300 traceable debris, not counting all the smaller fragments whose presence cannot be easily detected. That debris still causes problems today: just last week, the ISS had to perform a maneuver, changing its orbital level to reduce the risk of colliding with fragments of the destroyed Chinese satellite.

Some new debris objects from today’s breakup (orange orbit) visualized relative to ISS (blue orbit). Objects in white denote largest pieces of Cosmos 1408 tracked by LeoLabs. (Dots not to scale.) Debris ranges in altitude from 440 to 520km. pic.twitter.com/4ElV9KrK4P – LeoLabs, Inc. (@LeoLabs_Space) November 16, 2021

In 2008, the United States conducted its own test on an old satellite, which is now about to disintegrate in the atmosphere. Its rather low orbit had allowed to contain the quantity of debris produced (some hundreds), many of which had then pulverized into the atmosphere. In 2019, India also experimented with its own anti-satellite weapon with the destruction of its own satellite, which had led to the production of several hundred debris.

So far the nations that own them have never used ASAT systems for offensive purposes, but only for demonstration tests such as Russia’s Monday. These tests, which involve the destruction of their own satellites, serve to show the capabilities of the technologies, especially for deterrence purposes, but are considered very risky because if something were to go wrong there could be serious consequences not only on Earth, but also in orbit.

In nearly 65 years of space activity, thousands of satellites have been transported into orbit, many of which are no longer functional. While newer satellites often have systems to change their orbit when they are no longer needed, so that they disintegrate upon re-entering the atmosphere or to be parked in orbit at a safe distance from our planet, older satellites are impossible to control. from Earth and cannot be disposed of.

The presence of so much space debris significantly increases the risk of collisions with active satellites. Incidents of this type can lead to the production of new debris, which in turn becomes hazardous space waste for other satellites and so on.

In the late 1970s, NASA consultant Donald J. Kessler speculated that such a domino effect could lead to so much debris in low Earth orbit (at an altitude of between 300 and 1,000 kilometers) that exploration is impossible. space and the use of new satellites for generations. The “Kessler syndrome” is evoked more and more frequently as a risk by experts and managers of space agencies, who for years have been working on experimenting with systems to reduce the amount of space waste around the Earth.