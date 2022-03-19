Russia destroys a factory near Lviv airport in western Ukraine | The World | D.W.

The mayor of Lviv (Lviv), Andriy Sadovy, indicated this Friday (03.18.2022) that Russian “missiles” had destroyed a factory near the airport of this large city in western Ukraine, located near the Polish border.

“Several missiles have hit an aircraft repair factory. The building was destroyed by gunfire. The operation of the factory had previously been suspended, so there are no casualties so far,” he wrote on Facebook.

The mayor reported that there were already lifeguards on the scene. Minutes earlier, Sadovy had assured that the attack had not directly hit the airport.

The Russian bombardment in the vicinity of the Lviv airport would have destroyed an aircraft factory. (03.18.2022).

A curtain of smoke could be seen rising into the sky in that area, as well as police vehicles and ambulances in that direction.

The city of Lviv, through which a large part of the Ukrainians fleeing to other countries pass, had not suffered attacks so far.

However, the Russian army is expanding its radius of action and on Sunday it bombed a Ukrainian military base in this region, causing at least thirty deaths.

CP (afp, rtr)