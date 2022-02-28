Russia destroys the largest plane in the world in a bombing of Ukraine – Prensa Libre

“According to preliminary estimates, (the restoration of the aircraft) will cost about three billion dollars and it will take more than five years “, wrote on Facebook the state consortium Ukroboronprom .

The restoration of world’s largest plane the mriya (Dream), which was destroyed in a russian attack it will take more than five years They stated this Sunday Ukrainian official sources .

The company confirmed that the An-225 Mriya was destroyed during a russian bombing at the airport Hostomelin the vicinity of Kyiv.

“Russia may have destroyed our mriyabut they can never destroy our dream of a strong european state, free and democratic“, the Ukrainian foreign minister wrote on Twitter, Dmitry Kuleba.

Ukroboronpromthe state-owned company industrial-military arsenal of the country, specified that will apply all efforts so that the restoration costs are borne by the “aggressor country“.

The plane, which has been burned after an attack on hostal airportcame to Ukraine from Denmark last February 5 and since then had not left the aerodromescene of strong clashes Come in Russian and Ukrainian forces during the last days.

The destroyed aircraft, which made its first flight in 1988had six engines able to reach 850 kilometers per hourclimb up to 12 thousand meters and fly nonstop distances up to 15 thousand 400 kilometers.

Antonov AN-225 in pictures

This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

The biggest plane in the world “Mriya” (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Gy6DN8E1VR — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 27, 2022

