Russia destroys the world’s largest plane during the invasion of Ukraine

During a Russian attack on an airstrip near the capital of Ukraine, Kiev, the AN225 plane was damaged, the largest in the world, a ship that meant a real pride for the country. “Mriya” (Dream, in Spanish) was destroyed by Russian troops at the Hostomel air base.

The Ukrainian government confirmed the news via Twitter along with a message stating that “Dream” will never “die”. “We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free and democratic Ukraine.” authorities stated.

According to official information, the plane was located at the Hostomel base, which has been the center of heavy clashes between Ukrainian and Russian troops so far. In fact, the invading troops had taken control of that airfield on Thursday.

According to the images of the company Maxar Technologies, the aerodrome and the hangar in which the plane was located was the scene of major fires in recent days. The information was also corroborated by the department of satellite images of the POTwhich detected a fire in the hangar on Sunday morning.

In any case, CNN pointed out that the origin of the fire that affected the hangar and damaged “Sueño” is still unclear.

The Ukrainian foreign minister gave an encouraging message through his networks. “This was the largest aircraft in the world, the AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they can never destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We will prevail!”

On the other hand, the BBC reported that the plane was scheduled to leave on February 24, however, the flights were blocked.

According to reports, the aircraft was practically burned and it is estimated that it will take more than five years to recover it, at a cost of $3,000 million.

The director of the Ukrainian state transport and infrastructure enterprise Ukroboronprom, Yury Gusev, maintained that actions will begin so that Putin’s management takes charge. “We want the Russian Federation to pay for it,” he declared, according to his slogan, Europe Press.

In his last message on Sunday, Volodymyr ZelenskyHe referred to the fact. “Yesterday, we unfortunately lost our “Dream”. But the old “dream” continues and we are building a new one now”.

