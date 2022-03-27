Russia destroys Ukraine’s arsenal with four Kalibr missiles | News

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its armed forces launched four high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles from a ship of the Black Sea fleet and destroyed a depot with weapons and military equipment in the Zhytomyr region, located west of Kiev.

“The crew of a small missile boat of the Black Sea Fleet carried out a salvo launch of four Kalibr cruise missiles against the military installations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the military entity said on its official channels.

According to the statement, thanks to the targeted strike, an arsenal of weapons and military equipment was destroyed on the territory of the Zhtomyr region. Likewise, the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashénkov, detailed the military actions on the last day, as part of the special military operation.

He indicated that a high-precision Onixx cruise missile disabled a fuel base in the Mykolaiv area, in southern Ukraine.

Instead, to the east, Russian troops captured the towns of Novomykhailivka and Novobakhmutovka, both in the Donetsk region, after heavy combat operations where they caused several damages to the enemy.

In total, this Friday the aviation of the Eurasian nation completed 117 Ukrainian military facilities, while Russian air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian aircraft (two Su-25 and one Su-24), six drones over the town of Vyshenevede kyiv.

���� вооруженные силы россии нанесли ракетный надар высокоточным оружием по объектам военной инфраструктуры украины ➡ https://t.co/api86ridep pic.twitter.com/dw1MN2b5de — Минобороны России (@mod_russia)

March 26, 2022





Also two Ka-52 attack helicopters, supported by guided missiles, neutralized the command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Anti-tank missiles of the Vikhr complex hit targets from a distance of more than seven kilometers.

In turn, 267 drones, 207 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,618 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 166 multiple rocket launchers, 662 field artillery and mortar cannons, in addition to 1,453 special military vehicles were destroyed since last February 24 when started the special military operation.