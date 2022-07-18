Russia destroys warehouse of Harpoon missiles ceded to Ukraine | News

News

Russia destroys warehouse of Harpoon missiles ceded to Ukraine

Russia has destroyed a Harpoon anti-ship missile storage facility in Odessa, southern Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

The long-range missiles of the Russian armed forces hit an industrial company in Odesa, which stored Harpoon missiles, transferred to Ukraine by countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), he denounced.

A launcher and a cargo transport vehicle of a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system were destroyed in the attack, it said.



Another attack launched by Russia from the air, according to Defense, caused up to 200 fatalities at a base of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Chuguev, Kharkov province.

Russian forces have intercepted eight missiles launched by the HIMARS and Uragán rocket launch systems in Ukraine over the last day, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.



“Near Izium, in the Kharkov region, Tavriya, in the Zaporizhia and Alchevsk region, in the Lugansk People’s Republic (they were intercepted) eight projectiles from Uragán and HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems,” the military spokesman said.

In Zaporizhia, Russian forces hit the site of a mechanized infantry battalion, causing “up to 65 casualties” to Ukrainian troops and leaving 10 pieces of equipment destroyed.

