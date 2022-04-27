Russia destroys weapons sent by Ukraine allies and cuts gas to two countries

kyiv. Russia assured this Wednesday that it destroyed a “large amount” of weapons that Western countries delivered to Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, a decision that the European Union (EU) called blackmail.

The conflict, which has entered its third month, is intensifying particularly in eastern and southern Ukraine, where Russia is now focusing its military efforts. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops took several towns in the east, both in the Kharkov and Donetsk regions.

Russia also shelled the southeast, where a “large number” of weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries were destroyed by high-precision Kalibr missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The attacks targeted the hangars of an aluminum factory in Zaporizhia, the ministry said in a statement, without specifying what kind of weapons were destroyed. These bombings come the day after a meeting of the United States and its allies in Germany, in which Washington said it was willing to “remove heaven and earth” for the victory of kyiv .

But the conflict is also in danger of spreading further into western Europe after several explosions in the Moldovan region of Transnistria, which borders Ukraine and has been occupied by Moscow’s forces for decades.

The authorities of this separatist region said that Cobasna, a border town with Ukraine and with important ammunition of the Russian Army, was the target of shots.

Russia said on Wednesday that it destroyed a “large quantity” of weapons that Western countries delivered to Ukraine. Photo: (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP)

‘Blackmail’

On the other hand, the Russian group Gazprom suspended all its gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday because these two countries, members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the EU, did not pay for shipments in rubles. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared last month that Russia would only accept payment for gas in its national currency, the ruble . The goal is to protect your currency from Western sanctions.

Both Bulgaria and Poland, heavily dependent on Russian gas, nevertheless claimed that energy supplies were maintained from other sources. The suspension of supply follows “unprecedented unfriendly actions,” said Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman.

But for the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Russian giant’s announcement constitutes “a new attempt by Russia to blackmail us with gas.” The leader of the European executive declared that the European Union was “prepared” for a possible interruption of Russian gas and was preparing “a coordinated response” for this scenario.

The war in Ukraine has exposed the EU’s dependence on Russian gas, which represents 45% of its total imports. For now, the EU has only imposed an embargo on coal, but not on gas and oil. Instead, the Commission is proposing to suspend tariffs on imports from Ukraine for one year, as a further gesture of support for kyiv.

More military production

After more than two months of war, Western powers are less wary of backing Ukraine with weapons to resist Moscow’s onslaught. Just hours after Russia warned of the “real” risk of a new world war The United States gathered 40 allies at its base in Ramstein, Germany.

“Ukraine believes it can win and so does everyone here,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during the meeting. For her part, British Foreign Minister Lizz Truss will urge her allies on Wednesday to “increase” military production, including tanks and planes, for Ukraine and will call on the rest of Europe to cut it “once and for all.” its energy imports from Russia.

Russian group Gazprom suspended all its gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday because these two countries did not pay for shipments in rubles. Photo: (ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP)

‘Destabilize’

On the front lines, fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s priority objective. Russian forces have dislodged the Ukrainian Army from Velyka Komyshuvakha and Zavody in the Kharkov region and seized control of Zarichne and Novotoshkivske in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia’s goal is to create a land connection between the annexed Crimean peninsula and the separatist territories of Donbas, where kyiv’s troops have been fighting pro-Russian separatists since 2014. But recently, a Russian general claimed that the Kremlin’s offensive in Ukraine it even intended to create a corridor to the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria.

“Russia wants to destabilize the Transnistria region,” Mikhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Twitter. “If Ukraine falls, tomorrow Russian troops will be at the gates of Chisinau,” the Moldovan capital, he added. The self-proclaimed “republic” of Transnistria broke away from Moldova in 1992 after a brief war with that country.

Before the shots registered this Wednesday, the area suffered a series of explosions on Monday and Tuesday, according to the authorities. In response, Moldova announced measures to strengthen its security and called on its population for calm.

In addition, the war in Ukraine could leave an additional 3 million refugees by the end of the year, the United Nations (UN) said on Wednesday. Currently, there are more than 5.3 million who have fled their country. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to travel to kyiv and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.