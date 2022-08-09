Russia dismantles passenger planes to replace spare parts

An Aeroflot commercial passenger plane, in a file photo. Russian ships began to be dismantled for not getting spare parts (Reuters)

Russian airlines, including the state Aeroflot, they are scrapping planes to secure spare parts that they can no longer buy abroad due to western sanctions as they told Reuters four industry sources.

The measures are in line with advice that the government of Russia gave in June for the airlines use some aircraft for partsin order to ensure that the rest of the foreign-made aircraft can continue to fly until at least 2025.

The sanctions imposed on Russia after sending their troops to Ukraine at the end of February they have prevented their airlines from obtaining spare parts or undergo maintenance in the West. Aviation experts have said that Russian airlines are likely to start removing parts from their planes to keep them airworthy, but these are the first detailed examples.

at least one Sukhoi Superjet 100 Russian-made and Airbus A350both operated by Aeroflot, are currently on the ground and being disassembled, a source familiar with the matter said. The source declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. The Airbus A350 is almost new said the source.

Most of the Russian aircraft fleet consists of Western airliners. The equipment has been taken from a couple of boeing 737 Y Airbus A320 of Aeroflotsince the company needs more spare parts of those models for its other boeing 737 Y Airbus A320said the source.

The Ministry of Transport of Russia Y Aeroflot they did not respond to requests for comment.

The Sukhoi Superjets assembled in Russia they also rely heavily on foreign parts. One engine has already been removed from a super jet to allow another super jet keep flying, said the first source.

Of course, engines are frequently swapped between planes and are often supplied under separate contracts, industry experts said. They are not considered part of the aircraft core. It is “just a matter of time” that aircraft based in Russia be cannibalized, a Western aircraft industry source said.

FILE PHOTO: An Aeroflot Airbus A320-200 plane lands at Sheremetyevo international airport outside Moscow (Reuters)

The new generations of aircraft –A320neo, A350 and boeing 737MAX and 787– have a technology that must be constantly updated.

Within one year from the entry into force of the sanctions, it will be a “challenge” to keep modern aircraft in service even for the highly developed and competent engineering base of RussiaWestern sources have said.

The practice of removing parts to keep another aircraft flying is commonly known as turning disused aircraft into “Christmas trees.”. Although relatively rare, usually related to financial difficulties and has never occurred on the same scale as the widespread reshaping that is envisioned in Russia to deal with the impact of sanctions.

Aircraft can be made operational again as long as removed parts are replacedalthough this would not necessarily reconstitute the necessary traceability for aircraft to re-enter world markets.

Many parts have a limited life that must be recorded.

Almost 80% of Aeroflot’s fleet consists of aircraft boeing Y Airbus : have 134 boeing Y 146 Airbusalong with almost 80 Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft Russian-made at the end of last year, according to the latest available data.

According to calculations of Reuters based on data from flightradar24some 50 Aeroflot planes – or 15% of its fleet, including planes stranded by sanctions – have not taken off since the end of July .

three of the seven Airbus A350 operated by Aeroflotincluding one now used for parts, didn’t take off for about three months, according to data from flightradar24.

The head of the Russian regime Vladimir Putin after a meeting in Sochi, Russia (Reuters)

The fact that Russian carriers fly fewer routes due to Western sanctions means that there are disabled aircraft on the ground that can be scrappedsaid a second industry source.

“Western manufacturers understand that almost all Superjets are blown up in Russia“, said Oleg Panteleev, director of the aviation think tank Aviaport. “They can simply stop producing and shipping spare parts, and that will hurt them.”.

The development plan of the Russian aircraft industry until 2030 estimates that Russia could face the greatest challenges with the A350 and the series Q of Bombardiersince its maintenance is carried out abroad.

The advice of the Russian government provides for the “partial dismantling of some parts of the aircraft fleet”, which would allow two-thirds of the foreign fleet to be operational by the end of 2025. The main challenge will be to keep the engines and sophisticated electronic equipment running, he said. Panteleev. “It will be difficult to repair them“, said.

Aeroflotonce ranked among the world’s leading airlines but now reliant on state support, experienced a 22% drop in traffic in the second quarter of this year from a year earlieraccording to company data, after sanctions prevented it from flying to most Western destinations.

Ensuring supply from countries that have not imposed sanctions on Russia is unlikely to help, since the companies of Asia Y middle East they fear the risk of secondary sanctions against them by Western governments, the sources said.

“Each part has its own (unique) number and if the documents have a Russian airline as the final buyer, then no one would agree to supply, neither China nor Dubai”, said the first source, adding that all the pieces have to be known by boeing Y Airbus before being supplied to the end user.

(With information from Reuters).-

