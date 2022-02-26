Russia encourages a coup in Ukraine and tightens the siege on Kiev

While his troops have blocked Kyiv from the west and are just a few kilometers from the city, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has urged the Ukrainian Army to depose the current authorities and replace them with a new regime with which to negotiate, for which even proposes the setting, Minsk, the capital of Belarus, the closest ally of Russia in this conflict.

RUSSIAN TROOPS BLOCKED KIEV AND CLOSE THE SURROUNDINGS ON THE CITY

Russian military units have blockaded the Ukrainian capital from the west and “continue to carry out their missions in the region of Kyiv and in other cities,” reported today the Ministry of Defense of Russia in a part published on Telegram.

“Currently, the main forces of the airborne troops joined the units that landed at the Hostomel airfield, securing the blockade of the city of Kiev,” Russian defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

THE UNITED STATES WARNS THAT THE FALL OF KIEV MAY BE NEAR

The administration of US President Joe Biden has warned Congress that Kiev could quickly fall into Russian hands, they told Eph two sources familiar with the matter.

Members of the Biden administration explained that Russian military forces were surrounding the Ukrainian capital from the north, south and east, so it could fall quickly.

RUSSIA CALLS FOR A COUP IN UKRAINE TO BE ABLE TO NEGOTIATE

Putin today urged the military of Ukraine to stage a coup against the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskytake power and assured that with them “it will be easier to reach an agreement” to put an end to the Russian military operation that began this Thursday.

Hours earlier, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyhad asked Putin to sit down at the negotiating table, an option that the Kremlin did not immediately rule out, but to which it has not yet given a clear answer.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov stated that Russia is ready to send a delegation to Minsk to start negotiations with Ukraine.

The spokesman for the Russian Presidency alluded to a recent statement by Zelensky in which he was willing to discuss the neutral status of Ukraine, with which it would renounce its aspiration to join NATO, as Russia demands.

The Kremlin spokesman also reported today of a conversation between Putin and the Belarusian president, Alexandr Lukashenko, who was willing to “create all the conditions” for the start of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, which have not had diplomatic relations since yesterday. in Minsk.

RUSSIA ACCUSES UKRAINE OF NOT WANT TO NEGOTIATE

After the first exchanges of messages, the battle of misinformation began, focused this time on the city that could serve as the setting for possible conversations between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Ukraine proposed Warsaw as an alternative place to Minsk for dialogue after which it “paused” and “broke off communication”.

NATO SAYS THAT PUTIN HAS MADE “A TERRIBLE STRATEGIC MISTAKE”

NATO leaders today assured that Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine is a “terrible strategic mistake” that Russia it will pay “for years”, and they affirmed that they will continue to carry out “the necessary deployments” to guarantee a strong and credible deterrence and defense throughout the Alliance, “now and in the future”.

“President Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is a terrible strategic mistake, for which Russia it will pay a strict price, both economically and politically, for years to come,” said the allied leaders meeting by videoconference at a summit called urgently due to the war in Ukraine.

THE COUNCIL OF EUROPE SUSPENDS RUSSIA “WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT”

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe suspended “with immediate effect” the participation of Russia in all the organs after the “armed aggression against Ukraine“, by applying article 8 of the organization’s Statute to this country.

The decision-making body of the organization, where the representatives of its 47 member states meet, said in a statement that Russia “it continues to be a member of the Council of Europe and part of its conventions, especially the European Convention on Human Rights”

A DRAFT UN RESOLUTION THAT IS ALMOST UNFEASIBLE

Several countries have come together today to co-sponsor together the resolution officially introduced by United States and Albania before the UN Security Council and that it will vote at 3:00 p.m. local time, although it is practically impossible for it to prosper given that Russia, as a permanent member of that body, has the right of veto, as does China, its great geopolitical ally.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spoke today with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and then tweeted that “we hope China will uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”, but so far the Chinese government has not distanced itself from Russia. , not even after the launch of the invasion of the Ukrainian territory.

EUROPE, BETWEEN SANCTIONS AND MEETINGS

The foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) today agreed to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, with a freeze of financial assets, and are already preparing a third package of sanctions against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

EFE

