Russia expands offensive; Ukrainians do not give up

Kiev.— The Ukrainians defied the Russian occupation and resisted in the capital despite the order issued by the Russian president Vladimir Putin to expand the offensive. The United States and Europe announced tougher sanctions, with the aim of financially strangling the Kremlin.

“Men are prohibited from crossing the Ukrainian border. We have to stay to fight. And that’s fine, we’re going to do it, we’re going to resist, we’re going to fight to the end, as the president, who is the best of all, asked us”: while queuing at one of the few supermarkets open in this capital under siege and intermittent shelling since Thursday, Eduard has no doubts.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has recompacted and united the Ukrainians. “I think that in these few days he has changed, he has shown great coherence, courage, that he has balls, that he is a determined commander-in-chief, that he will not lower his pants to Putin,” says Eduard, a 50-year-old taxi driver. “If Putin looks so distraught, so furious, it is because our president Zelensky defies him, he does not obey his orders. And that drives him crazy”, explains Eduard.

Zelensky affirmed yesterday that he “disrupted” the plan of Russiain a video in which he called on the Russians to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

The inhabitants of Kyiv they lived to the rhythm of sirens and sought refuge in basements and subway stations to shelter from explosions. The Ukrainian army announced that it had repulsed the assault and was continuing to fight infiltrated Russian “sabotage groups”.

“Working in hotels is not easy either. They practically live underground, in the shelter and not in the normal room, because the attacks have become almost constant, especially at night. And underground, the connections malfunction, so television transmissions, phone calls, and so on, are difficult and sometimes impossible when there are strong attacks,” he narrated. Elizabeth Pique, special envoy of the Nation.

“Although the good thing is that so far there have been no power outages, which would mean a disaster. Also, in the moments when one is not underground, in the bunker, the watchword is to keep the lights completely off, or, in any case, the curtains of the room hermetically closed. You have to stay away from windows or large windows in the lobby. And it is not so much because of the danger of a strong explosion shattering the glass, but because the authorities warned the hotel managers something very specific: “The Russians must not know that there are people in the buildings.” With the same objective and so that the Russians do not find out how many people are underground, a few hours ago on the radio the request was to deactivate the geolocation of cell phones, ”said Piqué.

A senior Pentagon official said Russia appears “increasingly frustrated” by the Ukrainian military’s staunch resistance.

An airstrike hit a radioactive waste disposal site in Ukraine at dawn, with no evidence of leaks so far. According to a statement from the Ukrainian Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, at 1:20 a.m. Kiev time, missiles hit the radioactive waste disposal site of Radon’s Kiev subsidiary amid massive shelling.

Zelensky’s office also reported that Russian military forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said a nine-story residential building in the eastern city of Kharkiv was hit by “enemy artillery” on Saturday night, killing a woman.

In the morning, a missile hit a high-rise apartment building on the southwestern outskirts near one of the city’s two passenger airports, leaving a jagged hole of devastated apartments on several floors. A rescuer said six civilians were injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia fired cruise missiles at military targets and ordered “to expand the offensive in all directions”, claiming that Ukraine “refused” to enter into negotiations. Ukraine accused Russia of wanting to push eventual talks to stop the war into a “dead end before they start.”

Meanwhile, several Western countries announced the shipment of weapons to Ukraine. In a change of direction, Germany indicated that it will deliver a thousand anti-tank rocket launchers and 500 Stinger-type surface-to-air missiles. The US announced an additional $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

Western powers agreed to a new round of financial sanctions, including banishing several Russian banks from the interbank system SWIFT. A senior US official said: “Russia has become a global economic and financial pariah.”

On the outskirts of the city, the fighting suggested that small Russian units are trying to pave the way for the main forces. Small groups of Russian troops were also reported inside Kiev, but Britain and the US said the bulk of the forces were within 30 kilometers of the city center by afternoon.

With information from Elisabetta Piqué, La Nación’s special envoy. GDA

BALANCE OF THE WAR

240 casualties, including 64 civilian deaths, confirmed the United Nations for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although it believes that the “real figures are considerably higher.”

198 DEATHS, including three children, have been since the start of the Russian offensive, reported the Ukrainian Minister of Health.

3,500 RUSSIAN SOLDIERS ARE KILLED and 200 have been captured, according to Ukraine.



Ukrainian soldiers take up positions in front of a military facility in the capital.



