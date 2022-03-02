Russia faces financial collapse after Ukraine war sanctions

Russia faces financial collapse from sanctions after attacks on Ukraine 1:09

London/Moscow (CNN Business) — Russia is struggling to avoid a financial collapse on Monday as its economy was hit by a barrage of crushing Western sanctions imposed over the weekend in response to the Ukraine invasion.

President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to hold crisis talks with his top economic advisers after the ruble (the Russian currency) fell to a record low against the US dollar, the central bank more than doubled interest rates and the stock market Moscow stock will close for the day.

The European subsidiary of Russia’s largest bank was brought to the brink of collapse as savers rushed to withdraw their deposits. And economists warned that the Russian economy could contract by 5%.

The ruble lost about 25% of its value to trade at 104 to the dollar at 12:15 pm ET after falling as much as 40% earlier. The start of trading on the Russian stock market was delayed and then completely canceled, according to a statement from the country’s central bank.

Western sanctions will affect Russia’s economy

The latest barrage of sanctions came on Saturday, when the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada said they would kick some Russian banks out of SWIFT, a global financial messaging service, and “cripple” the central bank’s assets. From Russia.

“The weekend escalation of Western sanctions has left Russian banks on the brink of crisis,” Liam Peach, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note Monday.

Putin’s government has spent the past eight years preparing Russia for harsh sanctions by amassing a $630 billion war chest in international reserves including currencies and gold, but its “fortress” economy is now under unprecedented attack. and at least some of that financial firepower is now frozen.

“We will ban the transactions of the Central Bank of Russia and freeze all its assets to prevent it from financing Putin’s war,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on Sunday.

The collapse of the currency prompted the Russian central bank to implement emergency measures on Monday, including a large increase in interest rates from 9.5% to 20%.

“The external conditions of the Russian economy have changed drastically,” the bank said in the statement. “This is necessary to support price and financial stability and protect citizens’ savings from depreciation,” the bank added.

The central bank said it would provide an update on share trading at 9 a.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) on Tuesday.

“Due to the current situation, the Bank of Russia has decided not to open a stock market section, a derivatives market section or a derivatives market section on the Moscow Stock Exchange today,” the statement read.

Russia is a leading exporter of oil and gas, but many other sectors of its economy depend on imports. As the value of the ruble falls, they will become much more expensive to buy, which will increase inflation.

The crackdown on its major banks and the exclusion of some of them from the SWIFT secure messaging system that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world will also make it harder to sell exports.

Putin was scheduled to meet with his prime minister, the finance minister, the head of the Russian Central Bank and the head of Russia’s top lender Sberbank to discuss “economic issues,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“For a long time, Russia has been methodically preparing for the event of possible sanctions, including the most severe sanctions that we currently face,” Peskov said. “So there are response plans, and they are being implemented now that problems arise.”

The situation of Russian banks

Analysts warned that the turmoil could lead to a run at Russian banks as savers try to secure their deposits and hoard cash.

“The events of this weekend now mean that no G7 banks will be able to buy Russian rubles, which will send the currency into free fall, with the end result, we could see a huge inflationary shock inside Russia,” said Michael Hewson. , chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note on Monday.

“It seems that a run on Russian banks inside the country is already starting, as ordinary Russians fear that their credit cards will no longer work,” he added.

One of the first casualties was the European subsidiary of Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender that has been sanctioned by Western allies. The European Central Bank said Sberbank Europe, including its Austrian and Croatian branches, was bankrupt, or likely to fail, due to “significant deposit outflows” triggered by the Ukraine crisis.

“This led to a deterioration of its liquidity position. And there are no measures available with a realistic chance of restoring this position,” the ECB said in a statement.

The Russian central bank intervened last week in currency markets to try to prop up the ruble. And on Friday, he said he was increasing the supply of bills to ATMs to meet the increased demand for cash. The Russian state news agency TASS reported that several banks had seen an increase in withdrawals since the invasion of Ukraine, particularly from foreign currency.

“These are the conditions in which runs on local banks begin,” wrote Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics. “The [banco central ruso] has raised interest rates to 20% this morning, but other measures (for example, limits on deposit withdrawals) are possible later today. All this will accelerate Russia’s economic recession: a drop in GDP of [alrededor] of 5%. Now it seems likely.”

