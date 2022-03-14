Russia faces resistance in occupied cities

Zelensky visits Ukrainian soldiers wounded in war 1:07

(CNN) — Russia is facing new forms of resistance in the cities it has taken over in Ukraine, where its attempts to kidnap and replace political leaders have met with legal rejection and defiant public protests.

Russian troops have arrested the mayors of at least two regions, according to Ukrainian authorities, and replaced one of them with a pro-Kremlin opposition member. Lawmakers in a third Russian-occupied city say the groundwork is being laid for a coup.

Despite overcoming significant Ukrainian military resistance to occupying the territories, attempts to remove local leaders have posed new difficulties for Moscow.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General has launched a treason investigation against Halyna Danylchenko, the newly installed mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine, after gunmen detained elected mayor Ivan Fedorov on Friday.

The move comes after city lawmakers on Sunday called for Danylchenko to be criminally investigated for what they called “high treason for trying to establish an occupation government in Melitopol.”

The city council accused Danylchenko, who used to be part of the city council, according to the website of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, of dissolving the city government and transferring its powers to a Committee of People’s Deputies.

Self-proclaimed local leader Danylchenko immediately said in a televised speech on Sunday that “Russian TV channels” would start broadcasting in the city, which has been occupied by Russia since the first days of the invasion.

His rise to power was met by angry protests on Saturday, when several hundred people demonstrated outside the town hall, chanting “Freedom for the mayor” and “Fedorov.”

The Russian-backed regional prosecutor in Luhansk, a separatist-controlled region nearly 500 kilometers from Melitopol, said the reason for Fedorov’s arrest was that he had committed terrorism offences.

Mayor Yevhen Matveyev, the leader of Dniprorudne, a small town north of Melitopol, was kidnapped by Russian troops on Sunday, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“Today, Russian war criminals have kidnapped another democratically elected Ukrainian mayor, the head of Dniprorudne, Yevhen Matveyev. Not getting any local support, the invaders resort to terror. I call on all states and international organizations to stop terror Russian against Ukraine and democracy,” Kuleba tweeted on Sunday.

CNN was unable to independently confirm the claim.

And in the southern city of Kherson, a political battle is being waged to prevent the occupied city from becoming a pro-Russian breakaway republic.

Ihor Kolykhaiev, mayor of Kherson, said the mass protests show that “Kherson is Ukraine” and has insisted he maintains administrative control of the city.

In a video posted on Facebook on Sunday, Kolykhaiev said that “the city lives normally, the City Council is working, all deputies are working, all public service establishments are operational. In the Kherson city hall a flag is waving on the facade. Kherson is the Ukraine.”

Kherson has been occupied by Russian forces since March 3. In recent days, at least one Kherson regional council official warned that the occupation forces were laying the groundwork for the “Kherson People’s Republic”.

Early on Sunday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the Russian-occupied city to protest the alleged Russian plans. The mayor said it was a “peaceful protest to show that the position of the citizens is that Kherson is Ukraine.”

Referring to reports of Russian political maneuvering, Kolykhaiev warned that “it seems that talks are taking place behind the scenes, and people who want to change the political structure of our country and southern Ukraine are trying to influence this situation.”

As Russian forces slowly invade other major Ukrainian cities, the levels of defiance in the occupied towns could signal a long and uphill battle for Moscow to consolidate its political power, if it succeeds in its immediate military objectives.

“Our main weapon is unity”

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation of Ukrainians in the occupied cities continues to deteriorate.

Kolykhaiev said Kherson had been cut off from humanitarian aid and was running out of resources less than two weeks into its occupation.

He also stated that the city “cannot receive humanitarian aid shipments. Food is running out in stores, we are running out of gasoline, we only have diesel left at gas stations. We are running out of medicine and insulin.”

“Our main weapon is unity,” he said.

— Tim Lister and Jonny Hallam contributed reporting.