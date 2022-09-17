Russia fails to prevent a pre-recorded intervention by Zelensky at the United Nations

EFE Latam Videos

Oppositionist Juan Guaidó acknowledges his “debt” to Venezuelans

Caracas, Sep 16 (EFE) .- The Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaidó acknowledged this Friday that he is in “debt” to his compatriots and even to the Latin American region, by failing, as he promised in January 2019, to remove Nicolás Maduro from power and assume the position of “interim president” that he claimed to play. However, and despite the recognition, he assured, during an appearance before the press to give an account of his management at the head of what he called “the presidency in charge”, that “the fight continues” until “free elections are held to recover the democracy” which, he insisted, “does not exist” in the Caribbean country. “Today, for us, the free election is the cessation of the usurpation that will initiate the transition in Venezuela. It is up to us to assume our mistakes, but above all to correct them, adjust sails in stormy times and trace a route to a safe port, to the best Venezuela , to a democratic Venezuela,” said the opponent. CONSTITUTIONAL ARGUMENTS Guaidó recalled that the deputies of the Parliament of the previous period, which ended in January 2021 and which had a large opposition majority, led him to proclaim himself “interim president” in January 2019, relying on article 233 of the Constitution, which contemplates the power to appoint a representative in charge if, among other assumptions, there is “absolute absence” of the elected. By not recognizing Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president, Parliament supported Guaidó to establish himself as the president in charge, whose position should not last more than 30 days, in which he must call elections. The opponent recalled the appointments of his representatives in various countries, where he designated them as “ambassadors.” However, they were never able to carry out typical diplomatic functions because they did not have real institutional support or the ability to extend visas, renew passports or make identity documents, among others. ASSETS ABROAD Likewise, he assures in his report presented today, that thanks to his management, assets abroad were protected, such as Citgo, a subsidiary of the state oil company PDVSA in the US; the gold that the country has deposited in the Bank of London worth some 1,772 million dollars, or the control of the petrochemical Monómeros in Colombia, which Guaidó held since 2019. However, with the departure of the Colombian Presidency of Iván Duque, faithful ally of the opposition, and the entry of Gustavo Petro on August 7, will be controlled by the Maduro government, as explained by the Andean country’s ambassador, Armando Benedetti, in a recent interview with Efe. However, the anti-Chavista insisted that it is the responsibility of the “government in charge” to maintain it, although he did not explain what plans he has to achieve it. On the other hand, he said that he and his team managed, during these three and a half years, an average of 65 million dollars a year, which amounts to 227.5 million in total. He detailed that, in 2020, 70% was carried out in social programs, around 14.17% in Parliament, 1.8% in the “interim presidency”, 7.51% in “diplomatic work and relations abroad” and 5.92% in the “expenditure administration council”. In 2021, around 40% -he assured- was allocated to humanitarian aid, 31% in “defense of democracy”, 20% between the Parliament -already in Chavista hands at the time-, the “presidency in charge” and the ” diplomacy for freedom”, while the rest was channeled in “managing the expenses of the assets recovered by the republic”. But the opponent did not provide a detailed breakdown by department with absolute figures, nor did he detail what the efforts of “defense of democracy” or “diplomacy for freedom” consist of, among other issues mentioned in his report. (c) EFE Agency