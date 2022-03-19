Russia fails to prevent World Cup qualifiers veto

The Russian team will not be able to face Poland in the next qualifiers for the World Cup, to be held this Thursday

The request of Russia to stop a veto imposed by the FIFA their football team heading to next week’s knockout stage for the World Cup Qatar 2022 was rejected this Friday.

The FIFA reported that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS, for its acronym in French) rejected the request of the Russian Football Federation of an urgent temporary ruling to prevent the veto from being applied without a full appeal, a process that could take weeks.

Thus, the decision of TAS prevents the Russian team from facing Poland in the World Cup qualifiers next Thursday.

The most recent ruling follows the similar denial of the TAS on Tuesday to stop the veto of the UEFA the Russian national team and clubs from that country in European tournaments.

Qatar 2022 EFE

Russian athletes have been banned from tournaments in various sports due to the invasion of Russia to Ukraineand Belarusian athletes have also been left out, because their country has been an ally of Russia.

The Russian Federation of Soccer still has another opportunity to stop the veto of the FIFA before another round of matches in early June. To win that ruling, the TAS could force this month’s tie to be played again.

Ukraine also compete in the qualifiers for a ticket to Qatar and Thursday’s duel against Scotland was postponed by FIFA for June. The winner between Ukraine and Scotland will advance to be measured either Welsh or Austria – who meet in Cardiff next week – for a place in this year’s World Cup.