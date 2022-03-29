Russia finds tortured bodies with Nazi markings in Mariupol | News

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported this Monday on the finding, in liberated areas of the city of Mariupol, of several lifeless bodies with signs of torture and carved neo-Nazi symbols and swastikas.

READ ALSO: Turkey confirms Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul

According to the head of the Russian National Defense Management Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, the bodies were found in basements of buildings in the city.

At the same time, Mizintsev reported that rescued civilians revealed that nationalists threw grenades at the basements of buildings where women and children were hiding.

�� Кадры объективного контроля уничтожения опорного пункта ВСУ с огневой позицией БМеП в окоп Расчёт беспилотного Летательного Летательного Аппарата установил расположение огневой позиции и обеспечил наведение высокоточного боеприпаса Точным попаданием укреплённый блокпост был уничтожен. pic.twitter.com/xJCEa0ISPD — Минобороны России (@mod_russia)

March 28, 2022





The high-ranking officer of the Russian forces detailed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lead units that identify themselves with symbols of Nazi Germany of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbles and company, adding that the genocide against the Ukrainian people itself has been exacerbated.

In his speech, Colonel General Mizíntsev recalled that the United States and nations of the European Union have placed weapons in the hands of the Nazis, and stressed to the Western powers that the victims of these extremists who spread the ideology of figures such as Stepán Bandera (accomplice in the murder of thousands of Jews and collaborator of the Nazis), are children, women and the elderly.

In his speech launching the special operation in defense of Donbas, President Vladimir Putin stated precisely that one of the objectives was to de-Nazify that nation.