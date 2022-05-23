Entertainment
Russia: from Toronto to Bucha to paint flowers on the bullets
The stories of war almost always speak of horror, of uneasiness, but some faithfully portray hope as one of the main human characteristics. All is not lost, not even in Ukraine, thanks to people like Ivanka Siolkowsky. This lawyer by training and entrepreneur and consultant on diverse topics traveled from her native Toronto to Ukraine with the sole purpose of improving the lives of the people who have suffered the most in these past weeks of barbarism: the civilian population and especially children.