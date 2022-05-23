Russia: from Toronto to Bucha to paint flowers on the bullets

The stories of war almost always speak of horror, of uneasiness, but some faithfully portray hope as one of the main human characteristics. All is not lost, not even in Ukraine, thanks to people like Ivanka Siolkowsky. This lawyer by training and entrepreneur and consultant on diverse topics traveled from her native Toronto to Ukraine with the sole purpose of improving the lives of the people who have suffered the most in these past weeks of barbarism: the civilian population and especially children.

He did not do it in any place, far from it. In the kyiv province the newscasts spent many hours of broadcast talking about the bucha massacrea locality in which war reporters and the Ukrainian authorities have denounced the commission of horrendous war crimes coinciding with the first days of the Russian occupation, including the appearance of common pits. The journalist Jennifer Hassan has recounted the particular journey of this brave woman from Canada to the war in Ukraine in the pages of Washington Post.

She has shared some material on social media showing her volunteering, something that has also caught the attention of Ukrainian journalists working on the ground. She explains that when she arrived in this town, “a devastated suburb of the Ukrainian capital, met a man who said he lost everything in the invasion of Russia. His son was killed, their house bombed and burned to the ground. ‘There is no joy left in this town,’ the man, named Sasha, told him.

Ivanka Siolkowsky came to Ukraine from Toronto to help turn destruction back into life – she’s been painting flowers on fences in Bucha that were shot at by the Russian army. pic.twitter.com/S3HHZHozOm – Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) May 16, 2022

“’The bullet holes in the fence remind me of everything I’ve lost,’ he told me. That’s when I got the idea to paint it. I asked Sasha what her favorite flower was and she replied that both he and his late son loved daffodils», explained the Canadian to the North American newspaper, pointing out that «his words broke my heart».

Today everyone in Bucha and far beyond knows the flowers of Siolkowsky, of Ukrainian descent, who began helping the victims of the war in Ukraine on the ground practically with the start of the offensive decreed by Vladimir Putin on February 24. He first went to PolandY at the border he helped many to escape of the combats and to continue with his way towards the west. We must not forget that another Canadian of Ukrainian origin, the actress Katherine Winnickhas long been deeply committed to recovering the country of its ancestors after Putin’s fierce offensive.