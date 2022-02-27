Russia ‘frustrated’ by Ukraine’s resistance, Pentagon says

Russia, which has just announced the expansion of the offensive against Ukraine on all fronts, seems “increasingly frustrated” by the firm resistance of the Ukrainian army, according to the Pentagon, which is preparing to provide more weapons to the country.

“We calculate that more than 50% of the force that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has concentrated against Ukraine … is mobilized” inside the country, said a Pentagon official who requested anonymity.

He said this minutes before the Russian Defense Ministry announced that “all units have been ordered to expand the offensive in all directions.”

The Pentagon estimates that since Russia launched its military offensive early Thursday morning, its concentrated forces in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine — more than 150,000 troops equipped with heavy tanks, bombers and missiles — have not advanced as fast as Moscow expected.

“Furthermore, we continue to see signs of a viable Ukrainian resistance,” the source added. “We think the Russians are becoming increasingly frustrated with the loss of momentum in the last 24 hours, especially in northern Ukraine.”

The resistance is especially noticeable north of Kiev and around Kharkov in the east of the country, according to Pentagon estimates.

As of Saturday, Russian forces had yet to take control of any Ukrainian cities or airspace, it added.

“Ukraine’s air defense, including its aircraft, remains operational and continues to fight and prohibit access to Russian aircraft in some areas of the country,” he stressed.

This Saturday, the Russian forces were still blocked about 30 kilometers north of Kiev, he said, but he specified that the situation could change at any moment.

Ukrainian officials said 198 civilians, including three children, had been killed since Russia invaded, while defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his country would never give in to the Kremlin.

“The occupiers wanted to blockade the center of our state and place their puppets there, like in Donetsk. We disrupted their plan,” Zelensky said.

– Military aid –

The Russian forces “are frustrated by … a very determined Ukrainian resistance that has slowed them down,” the US source insisted. “From what we see this resistance is greater than what the Russians anticipated.”

The West, and especially the United States, has provided Ukraine with aid, in particular arms and ammunition, since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Western powers on Saturday agreed to a new round of financial sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, including banishing several Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system.

A senior US official has said that Western sanctions to exclude Russian banks from the global system and hamper the central bank will put great pressure on Moscow. “Russia has become a global economic and financial pariah,” he said, noting that now its central bank “cannot support the ruble.”

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced this Saturday more military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 350 million dollars (310 million euros), to support Kiev against the Russian invasion.

“This assistance will include more defensive military assets that will enable Ukraine to combat the armored, airborne and other threats it faces today,” Blinken said in a statement.

These are mainly anti-tank missiles, light weapons, ammunition and bulletproof vests for Ukrainian fighters at the front, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

According to the Pentagon official, they have not stopped sending military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian offensive.

“I can confirm that you have received military aid from us in recent days,” he said, adding that the batch announced on Saturday includes modern Javelin anti-tank missiles used by the US military.