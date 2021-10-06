Russia: government website hacked by bitcoin scammers

Another appearance of bitcoin scammers in Russia that, this time, they hacked a government website by running ads that gave away BTC.

New Bitcoin Scammers Announcement

According to reported, the website of the local administration of Ryazan, a city about 200 km from Moscow, was attacked by hackers twice in a single day.

The bitcoin scammers would have published an announcement on the official government portal that offers crypto to users who would have downloaded a special application.

Apparently, the scammers would gave away 0.025 BTC to the first users who had downloaded the app, then changed the offer, advertising the “Ryazani online lottery” and placing a $ 1000 BTC prize up for grabs for the first five participants chosen at random.

At the moment, the announcement of the bitcoin scammers on the hacked government site has already disappeared, but screenshots of the actual publications are circulating.

Russia and the numbers of the bitcoin scammers market

The market for bitcoin scammers in Russia seems to be growing with a volume of crypto fraud amounting in this 2021 to 30 million dollars (2.2 billion rubles).

To say this are the experts of the computer security company Zecurion they have valued in the world, very significant crypto scams for this 2021.

Specifically, only in the first half of the year, land losses were $ 1.5 billion, almost more than triple that recorded during the first half of 2020.

Still, Russia is very careful against crypto criminals. At the beginning of last July, the Attorney General of the Russian Federation, Igor Krasnov, was intervened in St. Petersburg at the conference of chiefs of prosecutors of European states, declaring that Russia was working on amendments to the legislation on the confiscation of digital assetsi, as a source of income for crime.

This is also possible because Russian legislation recognizes and allows the use of cryptocurrencies, but does not consider them as means of payment.

To a very limited extent, in Russia cryptocurrencies are defined as a set of electronic data that can be accepted as a means of payment, but on this issue there is not enough clarity to define them as such.

The record of crypto scam projects is found in Eastern Europe

Russia, together with all the countries of Eastern Europe, falls within the records of crypto scam projects also according to a report by analysis firm Chainalysis, released last week.

According to what was stated, in fact, from July 2020 to June 2021, they were sent from these countries $ 815 million in crypto to crypto scammers, that is 0.5% of the total value sent and received in the zone.

Not only that, more than half of these 815 million dollars in crypto seems to have ended up in infamous Russian scheme Finiko, collapsed in July after having cheated in about two years $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin.

Finiko was one of the largest crypto Ponzi schemes in history that promised investors 30% returns in BTC and USDT. Only on August 20, the Moscow police managed to arrest Kirill Doronin, the founder of Finiko.