Russia halts drone attack on Zaporizhia plant | News

The Russian Defense Ministry reported this Sunday that it foiled an attempt by the Ukrainian army to attack the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant with the help of eight drones, while the radiation situation at the station is normal.

In his traditional briefing, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashénkov, the unmanned vehicles (drones) that approached the plant were “blocked by Russian electronic warfare equipment.”

The grenades thrown at the building were thrown in desert areas more than a mile from the perimeter of the nuclear plant, he said.

The Zaporizhia facility, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been in the hands of Russian forces since early March, but its Ukrainian staff continue to operate it.

The administration of the city of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhia plant is located, denounced constant attacks by the Ukrainian side on the building that have affected the plant’s power lines since Saturday morning.

Zaporizhia confirms 50% drop in energy production at the nuclear power plant

In this regard, the power of the two power units operating at the nuclear power plant has been reduced by half, the flow of electricity only reaches the liberated territories, assured the representative of the military administration of the region, Vladimir Rogov.

It was reported that the Ukrainian troops on the night of September 2-3 resumed shelling of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. An attack on the second and third blocks was recorded, which disrupted the Dnieper transmission line, as a consequence, the delivery of energy to the territory of Ukraine was stopped.

Konashenkov lamented that despite the presence of representatives of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, the kyiv regime continues its provocations.

The lieutenant general specified that “on September 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used eight unmanned aerial vehicles with suspended ammunition to attack the nuclear power plant.”

“Russian electronic warfare systems blocked Ukrainian drones approaching the station, after which the grenades were forcibly dropped in deserted places at a distance of more than one and a half kilometers from the security perimeter of the station “, accurate.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry accused the Ukrainian military of shelling targets near the plant to create a threat of a radiation accident.

Russia and Ukraine have been accusing each other for weeks of attacks on the Zaporizhia plant.

The Ministry of Defense also denounced that the Ukrainian troops made another attempt to seize the plant on Friday night despite the presence of the IAEA specialists, sending 42 boats with 250 members of the special forces and foreign “mercenaries” to try to land on the shore of the nearby Kakhovka reservoir.