Russia hands over US list of diplomats expelled from country

Russia delivered this Wednesday to USA A list of diplomats Americans declared persona non grata and that they must leave the country in response to Washington’s expulsion of Russian officials from the country’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

“On March 23, a senior member of the diplomatic mission of USA in Moscow, which was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairsreceived a note with a list of employees diplomats Americans declared persona non grata (…),” Russian diplomacy said in a brief statement.

Foreign Affairs indicated that it is the Russian response to the “expulsion by Washington of the diplomats of the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN in New York, as well as a Russian employee of the Secretariat of the UN“.

“The American side was firmly told that any hostile action by the United States against Russia would receive a decisive and proper response,” added the ministry headed by Sergey Lavrov.

USA At the beginning of the month, he decided to expel from the country a Russian official who works for the United Nations and whom he accuses of acting as an “intelligence agent” for Moscow, the US mission to the United Nations announced on Tuesday.

The US measure came after Washington declared twelve persons non grata diplomats of the Russian mission to the UN whom he accuses of “espionage” and whom he gave until March 7 to leave the country.