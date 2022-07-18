News

“Russia has infiltrated the Ukrainian government”: Zelensky suspends top officials for high levels of “treason and collaboration” with Moscow

Ivan Bakanov (left) and Iryna Venediktova

Ivan Bakanov (left) and Iryna Venediktova have not commented on their suspensions.

It is a war within the war.

Even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Kyiv have been embroiled in an intense battle between their intelligence agencies.

Both governments have tried to insert themselves into the other to find out what the highest echelons of power are thinking or plotting.

But since last February, when the Kremlin sent its tanks and troops into the neighboring country, Ukraine has been forced to remove, suspend and even imprison some top government officials and their agencies on suspicion of working for Russia.

