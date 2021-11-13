“Russia has nothing to do with the migrant crisis”

“Crisis created by the West” – Putin then reiterated the position already outlined by the Russian Foreign Ministry: “We must not forget where the migrant crises come from, Belarus is not the discoverer of these problems. The problems have been created by Western countries”.

Political, military and economic problems – According to the Russian president, the problems are of a political, military and economic nature. “Military, because everyone participated in the operations in Iraq, for example, and now there are many Kurds from Iraq. And they have been fighting in Afghanistan for twenty years, now there are more and more Afghans there.” But there are also “economic reasons”: in the oil countries of the Middle East, “people often live worse off than on social benefits in Europe”.

“From the EU beautiful principles, then Poland beats migrants” – “We have always heard that humanitarian issues should be brought to the fore. But when, on the border between Belarus and Poland, Polish border guards and the military now beat these potential migrants, shoot over their heads, sirens go off. night in their places where there are children and women in the last months of pregnancy “, Putin continued. “Then somehow this doesn’t fit the ideas of humanism that seem to underpin the whole politics of our western neighbors.”