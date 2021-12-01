Russia has ordered the expulsion of several American diplomats in retaliation against the United States

In the climate of great tension that has been affecting the two countries for some time, Russia has ordered all diplomats who have worked at the US embassy in Moscow for more than three years to leave the country by next January 31st. The Russian foreign ministry said the decision was made in reaction to the US government’s previous order to expel more than 50 Russian diplomats by June 30, which however, according to the US State Department, respects current diplomatic practices.

The US State Department, quoted by the Wall Street Journal, said the United States has allowed Russian diplomats to stay in the country for a three-year period, the same length as Russia’s initial leave to American diplomats. According to the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, the US government has instead violated the right of each state to determine how long diplomats can remain in the host country, which is why Russia would have been “forced” to behave accordingly. .

For some time now, there have been extensive diplomatic tensions between the United States and Russia linked to various issues. For example, relations have recently become more tense due both to the growing military pressure exerted by Russia on Ukraine and to the threat of the Russian government to cut off the supply of natural gas to European countries, allies of the Americans.

– Read also: The Ukrainian president says Russia is planning a coup against him