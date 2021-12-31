Russia has tested twelve missiles – Corriere.it

from Guido Olimpio

Show of strength at the end of the year. Russia has tested a dozen hypersonic missiles in recent days using Northern Fleet units as platforms. The tests took place with the involvement of the Admiral Gorshkov ship and the Yasen-class nuclear submarine, Severodvinsk. The frigate “fired” ten Zirkon, the second two. Confirming the political and strategic significance are the words of Vladimir Putin: “It is a great event in the life of the country … a substantial step to increase defense”.

The exercises with this type of systems have a double value. Meanwhile, the General Staff measures the effectiveness of the means available, studies the characteristics, analyzes the use. Furthermore sends messages to the outside. The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed the importance of the apparatuses as they would be capable of affecting strategic balances. More cautious the judgment of the American experts, for which rivals would have encountered technical difficulties.

In Washington, however, they do not hide the concern for the project carried out by both Russia and China. In fact, a real race is underway. The United States, in turn, they have launched programs to keep up with competitors. Mission conducted with failures and successes, a swing of results quite frequent when developing sophisticated weapons. Hypersonic devices are feared for accuracy, the maneuverability that allows you to overcome a possible shield and of course the speed (the Zircon could reach 11 thousand km / h).