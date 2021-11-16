Russia hit a satellite in space with one of its missiles – Corriere.it

Tensions continue: Moscow hit one of its satellites during an exercise, scattering thousands of shrapnel into space and forcing ISS astronauts to take countermeasures: the US protested calling the action irresponsible

a season of great tensions, each episode brings with it another.

There Russia launched a missile that destroyed one of its satellites Cosmos, an exercise followed by controversy. The impact against the satellite (which was not in use, and had been in orbit since 1982) produced thousands of fragments which scattered through space forcing astronauts to International Station to take countermeasures.

The crew was awakened by the Houston command and moved to the special vehicle used for the emergency return. Situation lasted a few hours for fear that one of the debris could reach the orbiting base.

The United States protested with Moscow denouncing the action, defined not very responsible and dangerous. NATO also protested: We were informed by the United States, it was a reckless act by Russia. worrying because it shows that Russia is developing new weapons that can destroy satellites, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

The answer came after a few hours: the security of the station is our priority. Also because there are two Russian cosmonauts on board who work with colleagues of other nationalities. The United States knows with certainty that the resulting fragments, in terms of test timing and orbital parameters, did not and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the US position hypocritical.



In the past, Americans, Chinese and Indians have performed similar exercises with the result of increasing the so-called space junk. According to NASA, however, the Russian test created the highest number of debris, nearly 1,500 splinters of various sizes that will remain present for years.

The neutralization of opposing satellites is an aspect of the possible confrontation between the powers and for this reason the military deployments conduct research on weapon systems.

