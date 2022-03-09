Russia, hit by sanctions, maintains military pressure on Ukraine

Russia, faced with an arsenal of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, suspended foreign currency sales for six months on Wednesday and announced a truce to let civilians out of bombed cities, without easing military pressure.

Poland, a NATO country, has said it is ready to place its Mig-29 planes at the disposal of the United States, paving the way for a possible scheme to make such aircraft available to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The sanctions escalated a new rung on Tuesday, when President Joe Biden decreed an embargo on US imports of Russian oil and gas, with the intention of “dealing another heavy blow” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UK has indicated it will also stop importing Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022.

The invasion ordered by Putin on February 24 has pushed more than two million Ukrainians to neighboring countries, out of the 37 million that the country had before the conflict (not counting the separatist areas in the east) and has generated millions of internally displaced people.

– Civilians flee bombs –

Russia announced a new humanitarian truce for the evacuation of civilians in Ukraine through “humanitarian corridors”.

Thousands of civilians fled besieged cities on Tuesday.

Two convoys of dozens of coaches left Sumy, some 350 km northeast of Kiev, where bombings had left at least 21 dead on Monday.

Evacuations also continued in the Kiev region, the Ukrainian capital.

In Bucha (north) and Mariupol (south), civilians were still blocked.

In Mikolaiev, near Odesa (south), the cars formed rows of several kilometers to flee from the fighting that was approaching, an AFP journalist confirmed.

In front of the city’s central hospital, Sabrina, 18, was waiting for her mother, carrying a cat, a dog and several bags. “We’re going to leave as quickly as possible. Every day there is shelling, it’s terrifying,” she said.

The latest balance from the United Nations puts the number of civilians killed by the invasion at 406, although that number is surely much lower than the real number.

– Polish MIG-29 for Ukraine?

Poland, a NATO country, said it was ready to place its Mig-29 planes at the disposal of the United States “without delay”, opening the way to a possible scheme to move those aircraft to Ukraine.

The Mig-29s, former Soviet-made aircraft, could be used by Ukrainian pilots without the need for training.

This is because the Ukrainian air force is exclusively composed of Mig-29 and Sukhoi-27 (anti-air defense and ground support) and Sukhoi-25 fighter-bombers, according to the “Military Balance” of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) .

The US government, however, has argued that the Polish offer is not “feasible.”

Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine claiming to want to protect the Russian-speaking population of the separatist regions of the east, at war against Kiev since 2014.

The Russian president demands the demilitarization of Ukraine, a neutral status for the country (now oriented towards the West) and guarantees that it will never be part of NATO.

– Zelensky: “We will fight to the end” –

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, told the American network ABC that he will no longer insist on joining NATO and that he is ready to make “commitments” on the status of the separatist territories, whose independence Putin recognized before launching the invasion.

However, speaking by videoconference before the English MPs, who received him with an ovation, he quoted Winston Churchill in 1940, during the Second World War, and stated: “We will fight to the end, at sea, in the air”.

Biden said that “Russia can move forward at a horrible price, but this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin.”

– Russian economy cornered –

Oil prices continued their unstoppable rise on Tuesday after the United States banned imports of Russian oil, a decision that also pushed nickel to an all-time high and rattled global stock markets.

The price of a barrel of North Sea Brent for May delivery closed 3.87% higher in London at $127.98. While in New York, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April gained 3.60% to 123.70 dollars.

Western countries seek complete isolation from Russia, diplomatically, economically and financially.

Coca Cola, McDonald’s, and Starbucks, criticized for being slow to cut bridges with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, finally bowed to public pressure and suspended their activities on Tuesday.

Until now, the main target of economic measures has been the assets and operations of the Central Bank (BC) and the Russian banking system.

The Russian BC suspended this Wednesday the sale of foreign currencies for six months.

According to the financial rating agency Fitch, Russia is close to an “imminent default”.