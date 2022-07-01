Russia hits the Black Sea region of Odessa

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Western sanctions are pushing Russia and Belarus to “accelerate integration” in various sectors, which, according to him, will “minimize the damage” of the sanctions.

“Russia and Belarus continue to grow in their cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres,” Putin said in a video message to participants in an annual Russia-Belarus forum on Friday.

“The unprecedented pressure of sanctions from the so-called collective West pushes us to accelerate integration. Together it is easier to minimize the damage of illegal sanctions, it is easier to establish the production of demanded products, develop new skills and expand cooperation with countries friends,” Putin said.

Belarus is a staunch ally of Russia and helped facilitate Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February, with some Russian forces entering the country through the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Several joint programs between the two nations have already been developed and more are underway in the coming years, Putin said. Areas of cooperation include technological and industrial innovation, finance, and transportation.

Putin said the joint programs were aimed at creating “equal economic conditions for our countries” and “will form a reliable framework for a financial market and transportation base.”

His message comes just days before Belarus celebrates its independence from Nazi Germany on July 3, and as Russia and Belarus celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations earlier this year.