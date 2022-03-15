Russia imposes sanctions against Biden and Trudeau

The government of Russia announced on Tuesday the imposition of sanctions against the president of the United States, Joe Bidenand the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, as well as against the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeauas reported in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In response to sanctions imposed by the United States on the occasion of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Government reported this Tuesday that, as of today, Tuesday, March 15, it applies sanctions against Biden and Blinken, in addition to the US Secretary of Defense and various heads of US government agencies.

“In response to a series of sanctions without precedent that prohibits, among other things, the entry into the United States of senior Russian officials, President Joe BidenSecretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley, as well as several heads of various agencies and well-known American figures, are included in the Russian ‘exclusion list’ on a reciprocal basis as of March 15 of this year,” explains the statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The sanctions include the ban on entering Russian territory for both Biden and the members of his government included on the “blacklist”, although the Foreign Ministry specifies in its statement that Russia He does not refuse to maintain “official contacts” with those affected, according to local Russian agencies.

“We do not refuse to maintain official contacts if they meet our national interests and we will deal with problems caused by the status of blacklisted persons, if necessary, to organize summit-level contacts,” the note released reads. by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

The sanctions affect at least 13 members of the United States Government.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also announced sanctions against the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeauand members of the Canadian Parliament.