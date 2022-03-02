Russia: Intel and AMD will not ship semiconductors, according to reports

War also has its technological front. According to reports, semiconductor companies, Intel and AMD, have suspended sales to the Russian Federation following its invasion of Ukrainian cities.

According to the Russian outlet RBC, two sources familiar with the matter in the Russian tech industry claimed that representatives of Intel and amd reported that they will temporarily stop shipping their products to Russia.

This report comes after the US Department of Commerce decided to expand the prohibited list to include Russia and Russian traders.

TSMC will not ship anything to Russia

Intel and AMD have verbally informed Russian companies that they will stop shipping products to Russia. The report adds that the Intel office in China has also communicated with the headquarters in the Asian country not to ship to Russia.

According to The Washington Post, TSMC has suspended all sales to Russia and third parties supplying products to the Putin government, while it reviews sanctions regulations to ensure full compliance.

In a statement, TSMC said it is “fully committed to complying with the new export control rules announced.”

