Russia invades Ukraine: Russians queue for cash amid ruble crash

People queue to use an ATM in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

This Sunday you could see long queues at an ATM in St. Petersburg.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine – and the harsh sanctions imposed by the West – are already having serious economic consequences in the country led by Vladimir Putin.

First thing this Monday collapsed the value of rublethe local currency, falling more than 30%.

To deal with the crisis, the Central Bank of Russia doubled its interest rateraising it from 9.5% to 20%, in an attempt to contain the devaluation of its currency.

The collapse in the value of the ruble erodes the purchasing power of the currency and could hurt the savings of Russians, who are already showing some signs of concern.

